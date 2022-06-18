 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
M: Audrey Smith, sophomore, Fort Zumwalt South

Audrey Smith, Fort Zumwalt South

Audrey Smith, Fort Zumwalt South soccer

Set the school record for most goals in a season with 35 on the way to winning the Class 3 state title. Saved her best for last with three goals in a 5-3 win over Glendale in the title game. It was her second hat trick in the state final. Also handed out 18 assists. Had points in 25 of 27 matches.

