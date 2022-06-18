M: Brooke Cattoor, junior, Fort Zumwalt South

Missouri’s Class 3 player of the year, Cattoor helped guide the Bulldogs to their second successive state championship. She scored 34 goals and handed out 24 assists. Had nine multi-goal games, including a four-tally performance in an 8-0 win over Francis Howell North on April 21. Committed to Missouri State University.
Steve Overbey
