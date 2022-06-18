 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

M: Emma Long, senior, Orchard Farm

  • 0

Tallied 39 goals, 12 game winners, to help the Eagles to a second-place finish. Missouri’s Class 2 player of the year.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News