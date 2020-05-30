M/F: Emily Holten, Collinsville
Graduation year: 2017

An integral part of a Collinsville soccer team which qualified for the Class 3A state semifinals in each of her last three seasons, Holten scored 21 goals and added 11 assists as the Kahoks took third in Class 3A in 2017. Holten, a two-time All-Metro first-team selection, scored 71 goals and had 48 assists during her time with the Kahoks. She went on to play at Ole Miss and Southeast Missouri State University.

