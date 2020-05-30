M: Kailey Utley, Pattonville

Graduation year: 2012
Utley had 86 goals and added 60 assists for the Pirates. She also scored 23 game-winners. After high school, she served in the Army and achieved the rank of second lieutenant. She also played at West Virginia University and is a current member of the Fire and Ice Women's Premier Soccer League club. She recently graduated from UMSL with a doctorate in optometry.
