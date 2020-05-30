M: Kailey Utley, Pattonville
0 comments

M: Kailey Utley, Pattonville

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Kailey_Utley_pd

Kailey Utley, Pattonville soccer

Graduation year: 2012

Utley had 86 goals and added 60 assists for the Pirates. She also scored 23 game-winners. After high school, she served in the Army and achieved the rank of second lieutenant. She also played at West Virginia University and is a current member of the Fire and Ice Women's Premier Soccer League club. She recently graduated from UMSL with a doctorate in optometry.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports