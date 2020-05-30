M: Kelsey Dinges, Althoff
M: Kelsey Dinges, Althoff

Graduation year: 2011

An All-Metro selection as a senior, Dinges made history on the pitch for the Crusaders with 117 goals and 123 assists. It marked the first time in Illinois high school history that a female player tallied triple digits for their career in both categories. As a senior, Dinges amassed 35 goals and added 32 assists for Althoff before signing to play at Miami of Ohio.

