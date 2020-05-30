M: Kelsey Dinges, Althoff

Graduation year: 2011
An All-Metro selection as a senior, Dinges made history on the pitch for the Crusaders with 117 goals and 123 assists. It marked the first time in Illinois high school history that a female player tallied triple digits for their career in both categories. As a senior, Dinges amassed 35 goals and added 32 assists for Althoff before signing to play at Miami of Ohio.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.