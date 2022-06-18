 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
M: Mia Devrouax, sophomore, Whitfield

Missouri’s Class 1 player of the year guided the Warriors to their first state championship with a team-high 38 goals, including six game-winners. Had three goals or more eight times, including all three tallies in a 3-0 win over St. Pius X in the title match. She had five goals in an 8-0 win over Metro on April 15.

News