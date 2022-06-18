M: Mia Devrouax, sophomore, Whitfield

Missouri’s Class 1 player of the year guided the Warriors to their first state championship with a team-high 38 goals, including six game-winners. Had three goals or more eight times, including all three tallies in a 3-0 win over St. Pius X in the title match. She had five goals in an 8-0 win over Metro on April 15.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today