Led the Bears to a third-place Class 3 finish with 10 goals and 14 assists. Was named co-offensive player of the year in Class 3. Had one goal and two assists in a 4-0 win over Union in the third-place game.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
