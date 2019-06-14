Subscribe for 99¢
Lyndsey Heckel, Nerinx Hall

Lyndsey Heckel, Nerinx Hall soccer

Heckel proved to be as versatile as she was dangerous in helping the Markers to second place in Class 4 this season. Her 17 goals and 17 assists were both team highs. She added four game-winning goals for Nerinx Hall, including one during its postseason run.