Player of the decade: Anna Lawler, F, Summit

Graduation year: 2018

The only player to earn Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year honors twice during the decade, Lawler had a distinguished career with the Falcons, scoring 30 goals and 33 assists. She was named player of the year in 2016 and 2018 and helped Summit win the Class 3 state championship, the program's first and only state title, as a senior. She tallied six goals and six assists that season for the Falcons, who finished 19-2-3 and defeated Incarnate Word for the Class 3 crown. Lawler signed with Oklahoma State and has since transferred to St. Louis University, where she was named to the Atlantic 10 all-rookie team last fall.

