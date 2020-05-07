You are the owner of this article.
All-Decade girls swimming and diving spotlight: Right on time, Lundstrom adjusted routine and won five state titles for Parkway North
From the All-Decade girls swimming and diving series
Heather Lundstrom reacted like a normal teenager at first.

When the going got tough, she simply went back to sleep.

Lundstrom, a 2013 graduate of Parkway North, said her first foray into club swimming was an eye-opener.

Upon joining the Parkway Swim Club during her sophomore year in high school, she immediately realized the regular early-morning workout schedule was not her friend.

“The alarm would go off at 4 (a.m),” Lundstrom recalled. “I’d wake up, look at it, and said, ‘Heck with this.’ Then I’d go back to sleep."

That trend continued for a few weeks until the light bulb finally went off.

“It wasn’t anything anybody said to me,” she noted. “Something just switched in me and I started to go more. One day, it hit me that if I’m going to be really good at this I’d better put the work in.”

Lundstrom adjusted her body clock to the early-morning hours — and then took off from there.

The lanky speedster went on to win five individual state championships at Parkway North before embarking on a successful career at the University of Tennessee.

Lundstrom was selected as the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls swimmer of the year in 2012 and 2013. She is the Post-Dispatch swimmer of the decade, as well.

And it all started with her adjustment to those odd hours.

“For a while, there was nothing I could do to get her to make those (club practices) on a regular basis,” Parkway North swim coach Bart Prosser said. “She just did not want to get there early in the morning. That’s tough for high school kids.”

Lundstrom displayed flashes of brilliance during her freshman season but really blossomed as a sophomore, thanks in part to her ability to adapt to the swimming lifestyle.

She began to enjoy and thrive during the early-morning workouts.

“She just started getting faster and faster and making one cut after another,” said Prosser, who still coaches at Parkway North. “That told her that she was really getting good at this.”

Once Lundstrom got into a workout groove, she dominated area swimming circles for the better part of three seasons.

A butterfly specialist, she captured the 100-yard event for three successive years, setting a state record of 54.51 seconds as a junior. She also captured the 200 individual medley at state.

Those gold-medal efforts and eye-popping times earned her a berth in the United States Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska, in June 2012, where she butted headed with the likes of standout Missy Franklin, who would go on to win three gold medals at the London Olympics a couple of months later.

Lundstrom finished a credible 72nd among 161 competitors in the 100 butterfly at the Olympic Trials.

“I was pretty nervous going against those caliber of swimmers,” Lundstrom said. “The meet, the big crowds, it was all pretty intimidating.”

Lundstrom stole the show at the state meet as a senior, as well.

After breezing to her third successive 100 butterfly title, she went out less than 30 minutes later and captured the 500 freestyle championship in a state record time of 4 minutes, 55.53 seconds.

The 500 free was not one of her signature events, but she competed in the race simply to display her overall abilities.

“High school swimming was so fun,” Lundstrom said. “So many good memories.”

Lundstrom helped the Vikings to a third-place team finish as a junior — their best finish at the time. She also left Parkway North with school records in 10 different events.

She went on to a solid college career, finishing 29th in the nation in the 100 butterfly as a junior before recording four dual-meet wins in the 200 butterfly as senior.

Lundstrom parlayed that college success into short coaching stints at Old Dominion University and Virginia Wesleyan University

For now, the 25-year-old lives in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and serves as a lifeguard in addition to helping run an aquatic store nearby. She still enjoys the water.

And every so often, she will get up early to watch the sun rise over the Atlantic Ocean.

It serves as a far cry from her a.m. phobia of years past.

“I’ve gotten over that,” she said. “Getting up early, it’s not so tough anymore.”

