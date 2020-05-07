All-Decade girls swimming and diving spotlight: Right on time, Lundstrom adjusted routine and won five state titles for Parkway North

Heather Lundstrom reacted like a normal teenager at first.
When the going got tough, she simply went back to sleep.
Lundstrom, a 2013 graduate of Parkway North, said her first foray into club swimming was an eye-opener.
Upon joining the Parkway Swim Club during her sophomore year in high school, she immediately realized the regular early-morning workout schedule was not her friend.
“The alarm would go off at 4 (a.m),” Lundstrom recalled. “I’d wake up, look at it, and said, ‘Heck with this.’ Then I’d go back to sleep."
That trend continued for a few weeks until the light bulb finally went off.
“It wasn’t anything anybody said to me,” she noted. “Something just switched in me and I started to go more. One day, it hit me that if I’m going to be really good at this I’d better put the work in.”
Lundstrom adjusted her body clock to the early-morning hours — and then took off from there.
The lanky speedster went on to win five individual state championships at Parkway North before embarking on a successful career at the University of Tennessee.
Lundstrom was selected as the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls swimmer of the year in 2012 and 2013. She is the Post-Dispatch swimmer of the decade, as well.
And it all started with her adjustment to those odd hours.
“For a while, there was nothing I could do to get her to make those (club practices) on a regular basis,” Parkway North swim coach Bart Prosser said. “She just did not want to get there early in the morning. That’s tough for high school kids.”
Lundstrom displayed flashes of brilliance during her freshman season but really blossomed as a sophomore, thanks in part to her ability to adapt to the swimming lifestyle.
She began to enjoy and thrive during the early-morning workouts.
“She just started getting faster and faster and making one cut after another,” said Prosser, who still coaches at Parkway North. “That told her that she was really getting good at this.”
Once Lundstrom got into a workout groove, she dominated area swimming circles for the better part of three seasons.
A butterfly specialist, she captured the 100-yard event for three successive years, setting a state record of 54.51 seconds as a junior. She also captured the 200 individual medley at state.
Those gold-medal efforts and eye-popping times earned her a berth in the United States Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska, in June 2012, where she butted headed with the likes of standout Missy Franklin, who would go on to win three gold medals at the London Olympics a couple of months later.
Lundstrom finished a credible 72nd among 161 competitors in the 100 butterfly at the Olympic Trials.
“I was pretty nervous going against those caliber of swimmers,” Lundstrom said. “The meet, the big crowds, it was all pretty intimidating.”
Lundstrom stole the show at the state meet as a senior, as well.
After breezing to her third successive 100 butterfly title, she went out less than 30 minutes later and captured the 500 freestyle championship in a state record time of 4 minutes, 55.53 seconds.
The 500 free was not one of her signature events, but she competed in the race simply to display her overall abilities.
“High school swimming was so fun,” Lundstrom said. “So many good memories.”
Lundstrom helped the Vikings to a third-place team finish as a junior — their best finish at the time. She also left Parkway North with school records in 10 different events.
She went on to a solid college career, finishing 29th in the nation in the 100 butterfly as a junior before recording four dual-meet wins in the 200 butterfly as senior.
Lundstrom parlayed that college success into short coaching stints at Old Dominion University and Virginia Wesleyan University
For now, the 25-year-old lives in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and serves as a lifeguard in addition to helping run an aquatic store nearby. She still enjoys the water.
And every so often, she will get up early to watch the sun rise over the Atlantic Ocean.
It serves as a far cry from her a.m. phobia of years past.
“I’ve gotten over that,” she said. “Getting up early, it’s not so tough anymore.”
ALL-DECADE FIRST TEAM
Girls swimmer of the decade: Heather Lundstrom, Parkway North
Graduation year: 2013
A five-time individual state champion and two-time Post-Dispatch swimmer of the year (2012 and 2013). She won the 100-yard freestyle three times (2011, 2012, 2013). Took gold in the 200 individual medley in 2012 and also won the 500 freestyle in 2013. Went on to a successful college career at the University of Tennessee and competed in 2012 Olympic Trials.
Karisa Franz, Cor Jesu
Graduation year: 2019
Grabbed three individual gold medals, including two 100 butterfly championships in her three seasons of competition. Closed her career in style with wins in the 100 butterfly and 100 back as a senior. Currently swimming at Virginia Tech University.
Kat Friese, MICDS
Graduation year: 2015
Friese was the gold standard in diving during the middle of the decade with three successive state titles. She scored 21 points higher as a senior compared to her junior campaign. Placed third at state as a freshman. Won four Metro League Diving championships before moving on to compete at UCLA.
Bailey Grinter, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2017
Won the first female state title in the school’s swimming history when she captured the 100-yard backstroke as a senior in 2016 in 54.87 seconds. That was a few months after competing in two events at the United States Olympic Swimming Trials. Was the All-Metro swimmer of the year in 2017. Now swims at the University of Tennessee, where she awarded her fourth and fifth All-America honors as a junior this past season.
Margo O’Meara, Westminster
Graduation year: 2021
The most dominant female diver in state history, she captured her third successive Class 1 state crown in February with a record-crushing 636.50 points — 110 ahead of the previous mark of 523.50 set by Julie Grimmer of Nernix Hall in 1991. Just a junior, she has committed to attend Duke University and will try and become the first female to win four diving championships next winter.
Michelle Tipton, Fort Zumwalt West
Graduation year: 2011
Closed her career by winning three gold medals at the 2011 state meet. Took first in the 200 and 500 freestyle events for the second season in a row and also anchored the Jaguars’ 200 medley relay team to victory. Continued her winning ways with a strong four-year career at the University of Evansville.
ALL-DECADE SECOND TEAM
Annie Goessling, MICDS
Graduation year: 2012
A first-team selection in 2011 and 2012, she was a three-time state champion before a successful career at the University of North Carolina. At MICDS, Goessling won 200 individual medley title in 2011 and 100 breaststroke state title in 2012 and was on 200 freestyle relay winner in 2010.
Autumn Looney, St. Charles
Graduation year: 2019
Won a combined 69 successive races in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly on the way to a back-to-back state championships as a junior and senior. Completed freshman season at Kansas, swimming on program-record 200 freestyle relay.
Kate May, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2016
A three-time first-team All-Metro choice (2014, 2015, 2016), she won five state medals, including a fifth-place finish in the 100 butterfly in 2015. Qualified for state in all four years. Went on to compete at Purdue University.
Franceska Petrosino, Lafayette
Graduation year: 2018
Capped off a strong career with three first-place finishes as a senior — the 100- and 200-yard freestyle races with career-best clockings and as a member of the 400 freestyle relay. Currently swimming at the University of Kansas.
Gabriella Vieira, Parkway West
Graduation year: 2016
The 2016 Post-Dispatch swimmer of the year, she overcame scoliosis as a child and went on to win the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly titles at state as a senior. Played a key role on two of the Longhorns’ second-place relay teams. Competed at Tulane and San Jose State.
Ellie Wehrmann, Incarnate Word
Graduation year: 2020
The 2020 swimmer of the year captured four individual gold medals and two silvers at state in her four-year career. Also, finished in the top eight in a maximum of eight state races. Won every single race during the regular season as a junior and senior. Headed to the University of Kansas.
ALL-DECADE THIRD TEAM
Mary Kate Hardy, Parkway West
Graduation year: 2011
Won back-to-back state diving championships in 2010 and 2011. Went on to compete at Colorado State University.
Kristen Petersen, Parkway West
Graduation year: 2016
The 2015 Post-Dispatch swimmer of the year, she qualified for six of eight events at state during her senior year. Went on to compete at Johns Hopkins University.
Alyssa Lemon, Marquette
Graduation year: 2017
A rare three-time first-team selection (2015, 2016, 2017), she won 10 conference championships and set 11 school records. Now swimming at the University of Arkansas.
Anna Miller, St. Joseph’s
Graduation year: 2017
Set a state record in winning the 50 freestyle in 22.89 seconds as a senior in 2017. That mark still stands. She is swimming at Missouri State University.
Paige Mitchell, Ladue
Graduation year: 2019
Grabbed double individual gold (200 and 500 free) in 2019 to help the Rams win their first state title in 43 years. Also won the 500 freestyle as a sophomore. Currently swimming at San Diego State University.
Ashley Yarbrough, Marquette
Graduation year: 2017
Won the 2016 state diving title and captured conference crowns in all three years of competition. Currently diving at Missouri State University.
