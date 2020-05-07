All-Decade girls swimming and diving spotlight: Right on time, Lundstrom adjusted routine and won five state titles for Parkway North

Heather Lundstrom reacted like a normal teenager at first.

When the going got tough, she simply went back to sleep.

Lundstrom, a 2013 graduate of Parkway North, said her first foray into club swimming was an eye-opener.

Upon joining the Parkway Swim Club during her sophomore year in high school, she immediately realized the regular early-morning workout schedule was not her friend.

“The alarm would go off at 4 (a.m),” Lundstrom recalled. “I’d wake up, look at it, and said, ‘Heck with this.’ Then I’d go back to sleep."

That trend continued for a few weeks until the light bulb finally went off.

“It wasn’t anything anybody said to me,” she noted. “Something just switched in me and I started to go more. One day, it hit me that if I’m going to be really good at this I’d better put the work in.”

Lundstrom adjusted her body clock to the early-morning hours — and then took off from there.

The lanky speedster went on to win five individual state championships at Parkway North before embarking on a successful career at the University of Tennessee.