All-Metro girls swimmer of the year: Cor Jesu's Moehn leaves mark with four-year run of dominance

Lisa Nielsen knew from the very early stages of Anna Moehn's life her daughter was a natural in the water.

“She has always loved to swim. Even as a toddler, people were shocked at how well she would do in the water,” Nielsen said. “She qualified for the state relay for our local 'Y' team when she was 5 (years old) and then, when she was 8, she swam I think one of the fastest 100 frees for an 8-year-old that year in the nation.”

Moehn also remembers those early years when she would attend practice for her older brother Patrick.

“My mom was a swimmer, too. So, I think that's how Patrick got into it and then I just have very distinct memories of going to his practices when I was too young to be on the team,” she said. “I couldn't wait for the day that I could be just like my big brother in the pool. The second I hit age 5, it was head first into the water.”

Nielsen, though, wasn't sure how long her daughter's love for swimming would go on.

“Every year, I kept wondering when is this bubble going to burst, but year after year she continued to love it,” Nielsen said.

The bubble never did burst for Moehn as she continued on to a just-concluded standout high school swimming career at Cor Jesu.

And the All-Metro girls swimmer of the year capped it with an outstanding senior season that included two individual and one relay gold medal, a relay silver medal and a pair of state records at the Class 2 meet for the runner-up Chargers.

“I couldn't have asked for anything more. It was just kind of like the perfect little cherry on top to my four years,” Moehn said. “The success at state was great, but this was a really good group of teammates and I think that made it all the better. We had so much fun this season.”

Moehn won her third consecutive 200-yard freestyle championship this season and she also captured her second successive title in the 500 free. She also led off the Chargers' state champion 400 free relay team and swam the anchor leg for their runner-up 200 free relay squad.

“I'm really going to miss her and she's going to be someone that is very hard to replace,” Cor Jesu coach Qi Franz said.

This year's performance came on the heels of a dreamlike junior season in which Moehn captured four gold medals for the Class 1 champion Chargers.

“I was over the moon last year. It's very rare that a Catholic school will win swim state, so I never went in with the mindset that that was a possibility,” said Moehn, whose brother was part of SLUH's 2018 and 2019 state championship teams before graduating in 2020. “I'll admit I was jealous of my brother because SLUH won two of his years, so being able to share that common experience was a lot of fun and definitely unique.”

The amazing past two seasons were part of an overall four-year run of dominance for Moehn.

A swimmer can take home a maximum of 16 medals (eight individual, eight relay) over a four-year period, which means finishing in the top eight in every event you compete in at the state meet. Moehn did just that and then some with 12 of her 16 races ending up in a top-two finish, including nine state titles and three runner-up finishes.

“I feel very fortunate,” she said. “It's not all up to you. You've got to rely on your teammates, too, and I just feel so lucky to have the people that I did all throughout my high school career.”

Moehn leaves Cor Jesu not only with her 16 medals and nine state championships, but also with five state records still to her name. She set Class 2 records in both the 200 and 500 freestyle races this season and she also still holds or is part of three Class 1 marks from her junior season, including the 200 free, 200 free relay and 400 free relay.

Moehn also had the fastest times in the area this season in both the 200 and 500 frees, and her time of 1 minute 49.44 seconds in the 200 free is the second-fastest in area history. And she did it in a time when girls high school swimming has likely never been faster in the state of Missouri than it is now.

“It's such an honor to race against them in high school season and beyond high school season during club. I think we have a group of really good swimmers, not only in the water but good people, too, which always make things more fun,” Moehn said. “Looking back on the four years, it's such a cliché to say, but it really does go by in the blink of an eye. All that success that our team has had and I've personally had, I definitely attribute it to my teammates. They're all such inspirations to me, making me motivated every day.”

It's that part of the equation that makes her mom the happiest.

“I love to see that her hard work has paid off, but frankly the most that her father and I are proud of is how she's treated others,” Nielsen said. “Several of the parents have commented to me on how mature and respectful she is, and the teammates have said how she motivates and inspires them. So above all the awards and accolades she's received, those comments are the ones that make us the most proud.”

Moehn said that stems from the lessons she learned as a freshman from then-seniors Karisa Franz and Maddie Mather, who are now both collegiate swimmers at Virginia Tech and Omaha, respectively.

“They are two swimmers that were with me my freshman year and they kind of taught me a lot of things and kind of set me up to be successful the next three years,” Moehn said. “They've been like two big sisters to me, which I will be forever grateful for.”

Qi Franz was thankful her daughter and Mather were there to help shape her next big standout swimmer at Cor Jesu.

“It helped her a lot to move in the right direction,” Franz said. “It was such a strong beginning. She was a very lucky girl to have them.”

Now it will be Moehn who will be swimming in college, as she will head off to attend the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and will compete for the Quakers, whose team has been in the news in recent times with the debate surrounding transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.

“I feel super privileged to be able to swim at that next level,” Moehn said. “I went out on an official visit in late October and I think it's a really great group of teammates.”

Moehn will be joined at Penn by a fellow area swimmer in MICDS' Sophie Henriksen, who won the Class 2 100 backstroke title this season and is an All-Metro first-team selection.

“She's insanely good. I admire her so much for everything she does,” Henriksen said. “I'm so excited. We're like best friends, but we totally didn't know. In the recruitment process, we didn't tell each other what schools we were talking to, and when we finally told each other where we were going, it was just super exciting.”

Next year will be the first time Nielsen won't always be right there to see her daughter in the water.

“We're going to have to figure out how we can see some of those swim meets. I don't know how many we'll be able to get to, but we can't wait to see her swimming in the Ivy League,” Nielsen said. “I'll have swim meet withdrawal. I think I'm one of the few parents that actually just absolutely loves swim meets.”