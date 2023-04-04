Kylee Sullivan finally has had some time to breathe and take it all in.

The Parkway South senior capped a standout high school swimming career in February with a fittingly fantastic final season.

“I've had some time to digest my high school career now and really look at everything I've done. It's really cool to just take a step back and appreciate all the success. I'm grateful for all of it,” Sullivan said. “I genuinely could not have asked for a better season. From dual meets to the COMO Invite to conference to state, everything kind of went according to plan. It was just really fun to spend my last season with this group that we have right now.”

Sullivan produced a quartet of gold-medal performances at the Class 2 state meet in February — the second successive year she was the only Class 2 swimmer to win four golds — including state records in both of her individual events to help lead the Patriots to their second consecutive team championship.

For her dominant effort in her final high school season, Sullivan is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro swimmer of the year.

“It was a perfect way to end a phenomenal career,” South coach Blakeleigh Mathes said. “I don't even know if she and I knew what her career would look like when she started as a freshman, but she's so incredibly deserving and I couldn't be prouder of her.”

Sullivan's first individual state title this season came in the 200 individual medley, as she posted a personal-record time of 2 minutes, 1.88 seconds. That bested the Class 2 mark she already set in winning last year's IM final with a 2:02.13 and was her third successive state title in the event.

She was atop the medal stand again moments later when she captured another event for the third consecutive time, this one the 100 butterfly in a time of 54.27. That topped the previous Class 2 mark of 54.36 by former Cor Jesu standout Karisa Franz in 2018.

“It's difficult. Being a defending champion, there's definitely a target on your back and I think every year that I swam those events was an added year of pressure,” Sullivan said. “You're held to a higher expectation and people expect you to go out and win, so I think that was a mental challenge this year because both races had some really fast people in them. But I think that pressure also fuels you at practices to keep working harder.”

If Sullivan had to choose, the 100 fly would be the event she would lean toward as her top choice.

“I have a love/hate relationship with the 100 fly,” she said. “It's hard to drop time in that event and all 100s because they're just so fast and you have to do everything perfectly. But at the end of the day, I think the 100 fly is my favorite.”

Sullivan teamed with freshman Lexi Cook, junior Alayna Henage and senior Lucy Price to start the final day of the two-day state meet with a bang by winning the 200 medley relay in a record-breaking time of 1:44.51.

Sullivan, Cook and Henage were later joined by senior Mia Muckerman on the Patriots' winning 400 free relay team with a time of 3:30.51, easily besting their mark from the prelims (3:34.46).

That last relay title produced an eye-popping final stat line for Sullivan — six-time individual state champion, five-time relay state champ, four-time state record holder and four-time school record holder.

“I think it's cool to add your name to a part of history, and that's with anything in life,” she said. “It is exciting that there's physical evidence of the hard work and success you had. Just leaving your name and your team's name in the books is something I'm excited about.”

Those amazing accomplishments are more than enough to put Sullivan's name in the same breath as past Parkway South swimming greats like Matt Beasley (who is the current Kirkwood coach) and Liz Smith (who swam at Stanford).

“When you write it all and see it, it is staggering,” Mathes said. “We've had some pretty phenomenal swimmers come through Parkway South. To have somebody that's going to be in that conversation is very special. She's done it with amazing perseverance and amazing hard work.”

Sullivan will take her perseverance, hard work and big-time talent to swim for the University of Missouri.

“Mizzou was kind of love at first sight for me,” she said. “I took my official recruiting trip there and I loved everything about it. The coaches, the team, the facilities. I just knew that was where I wanted to go.”

Mathes will be sad to see Sullivan go, but she is excited about being able to watch her as a spectator at the next level. The coach also is thrilled about being able to watch firsthand how Sullivan's top-notch leadership will rub off on the Patriots' next wave of standout talent like Henage and Cook.

“Her ability to lead is incomparable,” Mathes said. “When you think about Alayna and Lexi specifically, the way that Kylee has carried herself with the pressure and expectations has been a phenomenal example for them. They'll form their own leadership path, but to just to see how Kylee has handled herself with humility and hard work and being able to smile and be a kid while still being a top-notch athlete, that's what's going to carry over more than anything.”

2023 All-Metro girls swimming and diving first team Izzy Ackley, junior, Timberland Ackley swam to a pair of top-two individual state finishes, including a championship in the 100-yard backstroke with a new Class 2 state meet record time of 54.46 seconds. She also was runner-up in the 100 butterfly and swam the first leg of the Wolves’ third-place 200 medley relay team. Mary Bezzant, junior, Ladue Bezzant captured the Class 1 state meet championship in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 3.96 seconds, and also finished second in the 200 individual medley. She also was part of the Rams' fourth-place 200 medley team. Bezzant was a state champ as a sophomore in the 200 IM. Caroline Foltz, senior, Cor Jesu Foltz had a highly successful final Class 2 state meet with a quartet of top-two finishes. Defended her championship in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:02.37 that was area’s fastest by 1.35 seconds. Finished second in 200 individual medley and was part of 200 medley and 400 free relay teams that both finished second. Signed to swim at Indiana University. Sydney Schoeck, freshman, Westminster Burst on to the scene and capped it off with a memorable rookie Class 1 state meet to help the Wildcats to their first girls swimming and diving team title. Won individual golds in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke events and also was part of runner-up 200 medley and third-place 400 free relay teams. Posted the area’s fastest times in 200 IM and 100 back, both at the COMO Invitational. Haiden Schoessel, junior, Eureka Schoessel claimed third consecutive 50-yard freestyle title in as many tries at the Class 2 meet and followed that up with first championship in the 100 free. The two-time All-Metro first-teamer set a new Class 2 state meet record in the 50 free (23.02 seconds) and established a new overall state record mark in the 100 free (50.11). Picked up two more medals on 200 medley and 400 free relay teams that finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

2023 All-Metro girls swimming and diving second team Alayna Henage, junior, Parkway South Henage finished as the runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke for the second successive season at the Class 2 state meet and also had a third-place showing in the 200 individual medley. Also won a pair of gold medals as part of the state-champion 200 medley and 400 freestyle teams for the Patriots, who won their second successive state team title. Campbell Murawski, senior, Parkway West The East Carolina University recruit produced a quartet of top-three swims in her final Class 1 state meet. She captured third place in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle finals and was also part of the Longhorns’ second-place 400 free relay team and third-place 200 medley relay squad. Hannah Renaud, freshman, Westminster Renaud was part of a fantastic group of freshmen who helped fuel the Wildcats to their first team state championship. She captured a Class 1 state title in the 100-yard butterfly and fashioned a runner-up finish in the 500 freestyle. Renaud picked up two more medals as part of the Wildcats’ 200 and 400 free relay teams, which both finished third. Sophie Wallace, junior, Kirkwood Wallace had another strong Class 2 state meet. She posted a runner-up finish in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle finals and also swam on the Pioneers’ 400 free relay team that finished third and 200 free relay team that came in fourth. She also won four medals at start during her sophomore season. Ava Wolf, junior, St. Joseph’s After a successful freshman season at Marquette, Wolf sat out a year after a transfer and had a big first season for the Angels. She was third at the Class 2 state meet in the 200-yard freestyle and was fourth in the 100 free. She also picked up third- and fourth-place medals with the Angels’ 200 and 400 free relay teams.