Bailey Grinter, Edwardsville

Graduation year: 2017
Won the first female state title in the school’s swimming history when she captured the 100-yard backstroke as a senior in 2016 in 54.87 seconds. That was a few months after competing in two events at the United States Olympic Swimming Trials. Was the All-Metro swimmer of the year in 2017. Now swims at the University of Tennessee, where she awarded her fourth and fifth All-America honors as a junior this past season.
