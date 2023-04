Foltz had a highly successful final Class 2 state meet with a quartet of top-two finishes. Defended her championship in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:02.37 that was area’s fastest by 1.35 seconds. Finished second in 200 individual medley and was part of 200 medley and 400 free relay teams that both finished second. Signed to swim at Indiana University.