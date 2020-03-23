Claire Vanbiljon, senior, Lafayette
Claire Vanbiljon, senior, Lafayette

Finished second in 100 freestyle in Missouri Class 2 state meet after posting the top time in the preliminary race. Anchored Lancers 200 medley relay team to a silver-medal performance. Signed with Missouri State.

