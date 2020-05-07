Girls swimmer of the decade: Heather Lundstrom, Parkway North
Heather Lundstrom, Parkway North swimming

Graduation year: 2013

A five-time individual state champion and two-time Post-Dispatch swimmer of the year (2012 and 2013). She won the 100-yard freestyle three times (2011, 2012, 2013). Took gold in the 200 individual medley in 2012 and also won the 500 freestyle in 2013. Went on to a successful college career at the University of Tennessee and competed in 2012 Olympic Trials.

