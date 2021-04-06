Haiden Schoessel, freshman, Eureka Apr 6, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Finished first in the 50 freestyle at Class 2 state meet with an area-best clocking of 23.48 seconds. Swam anchor leg on winning 400 free relay squad as Wildcats finished second in team standings. 0 comments Tags Leg Squad Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Girls Swimming 2021 All-Metro girls swimming and diving second team 1 hr ago