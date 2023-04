Schoessel claimed third consecutive 50-yard freestyle title in as many tries at the Class 2 meet and followed that up with first championship in the 100 free. The two-time All-Metro first-teamer set a new Class 2 state meet record in the 50 free (23.02 seconds) and established a new overall state record mark in the 100 free (50.11). Picked up two more medals on 200 medley and 400 free relay teams that finished fourth and fifth, respectively.