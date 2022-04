Schoessel claimed her second consecutive 50-yard freestyle state title in as many tries at the Class 2 meet. Her conference meet time of 22.81 seconds in the 50 was the area’s best on record since 2000 and would have broken all state meet records. Schoessel also compiled a runner-up finish in the 100 free and recorded the area’s best time in that event as well at the Kirkwood Invitational.