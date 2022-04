Mottl captured her second consecutive Class 1 championship in the 100-yard breaststroke and also finished fifth in the 100 freestyle. She also was a member of the Greyhounds’ state champion 200 medley and runner-up 400 freestyle relay teams, as she helped Clayton equal its best state team finish ever (third place). Mottl has committed to swim at Colby College, a Division III school in Maine.