Sullivan had a memorable Class 2 state meet as she picked up four gold medals and helped lead the Patriots to their first girls swimming and diving team championship. She won individual golds in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 butterfly events and she was also was member of South’s champion 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams. Sullivan has given a verbal pledge to the University of Missouri.
Kylee Sullivan, junior, Parkway South
- By Greg Uptain | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
-
-
- 0