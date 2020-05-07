Margo O’Meara, Westminster

Graduation year: 2021
The most dominant female diver in state history, she captured her third successive Class 1 state crown in February with a record-crushing 636.50 points — 110 ahead of the previous mark of 523.50 set by Julie Grimmer of Nernix Hall in 1991. Just a junior, she has committed to attend Duke University and will try and become the first female to win four diving championships next winter.
