Sophie Henriksen, senior, MICDS

Henriksen enjoyed a highly successful final Class 2 state meet with four top-three finishes. She won a state championship in the 100-yard backstroke and also tied for third in the 200 freestyle. Henriksen posted the area’s second-fastest times in both the 100 back and 200 free this season. She also was part of the Rams’ 200 medley and 400 free relay teams, which both finished third. Henriksen has committed to swim at the University of Pennsylania.