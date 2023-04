Burst on to the scene and capped it off with a memorable rookie Class 1 state meet to help the Wildcats to their first girls swimming and diving team title. Won individual golds in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke events and also was part of runner-up 200 medley and third-place 400 free relay teams. Posted the area’s fastest times in 200 IM and 100 back, both at the COMO Invitational.