Abby Gaines, St. Joseph's tennis

Played No. 1 singles for the Class 2 team state champion Angels, finishing with an 18-7 record. She handed Dani Rosenberger of Lindbergh her only loss of the season to qualify for the individual state tournament, as well. Gaines finished third at state in singles. She lost just one game in her first two state matches before falling in a third set tiebreaker to eventual champion Colby Kelley in the semifinals.