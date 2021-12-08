 Skip to main content
Abby Gaines, junior, St. Joseph's
Abby Gaines, St. Joseph's tennis

Gaines lost just one of her 39 matches this season in playing the No. 1 singles spot for the Class 3 team champions. She was a perfect 18-0 in doubles, paired with Morgan McKinnis at No. 2. Gaines was 20-1 in singles. Her only loss came against Emily Kantrovitz of John Burroughs in the state semifinals. Gaines rallied to cap off her season by finished third. Gaines also finished third in state in singles as a freshman and was a state doubles champion with Ellie Choate in 2020.

