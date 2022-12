Gaines closed out her stellar high school career with a pair of state titles. Gaines played No. 2 singles, losing only one match for the Angels, who won the Class 3 team championship. Gaines also teamed with Emerey Gross to win the Class 3 doubles championship. It was the second state doubles crown for Gaines, who teamed with Ellie Choate to win in 2020. Gaines played singles at state as a freshman and junior, reaching the semifinals both seasons.