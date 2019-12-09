Subscribe for 99¢
Ainsley Heidbreder, John Burroughs

Ainsley Heidbreder, John Burroughs tennis

Played No. 3 singles for the Class 1 team champion Bombers and finished season with a 17-2 record. Both losses came against teammate and Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year Lily Walther, once in the district final and the other in the state championship. Heidbreder, who won the state doubles title with Walther in 2017, handed the only losses of the season to St. Joseph's standouts Ellie Choate and Lexi Woodman.