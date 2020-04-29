All-Decade girls tennis spotlight: Pozo produced perfection on way to three titles for Lafayette

Caroline Pozo made history during her high school tennis career.
Pozo was the first public school player to win three consecutive girls singles state championships in Missouri.
And she did so in dominant fashion.
Pozo, the Post-Dispatch girls tennis player of the decade, showed signs of her dominance during her freshman season at St. Joseph's Academy.
She played No. 1 singles on an Angels team that advanced to the Class 2 state semifinals. Pozo was undefeated during the regular season and suffered her first high school defeat against Phoebe Boeschen of Rock Bridge in the team semifinals.
Pozo bounced back in the individual phase of the tournament, advancing to the Class 2 singles championship match, where she lost to Tess Herder of Lee's Summit.
That proved to be her last singles loss in high school.
Pozo played 77 singles matches during her three years at Lafayette. She won all 77.
Even more impressively, she played 154 sets as a Lancers player and won them all.
"I don't ever want to lose, but I really never thought about the streak," said Pozo, who was a four-time Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls tennis player of the year from 2013-16.
"I just tried to take one match at a time."
Pozo said a match that sticks out the most in her memory was her first state championship in 2014, when she defeated former state champion Risa Takenaka of Francis Howell North, 6-4, 6-1.
"My family was there along with some friends and teammates who came to Springfield," Pozo said. "That was very special."
Pozo won the next two state championship matches, both against Ellie Burger of St. Joseph's.
The three-peat was only the second in Class 2 history. Kiki Stastny of St. Joseph's won four in a row from 1998-2001. Kelly Mulvihill of St. Joseph's won three singles titles in a row from 1982-1984 when there was just one class in Missouri tennis.
Several players, all from St. Louis, won three successive Class 1 singles titles: Annie Menees from MICDS in 1998-2000; Susan Sullivan from John Burroughs from 2003-2005; Alex Lehman from John Burroughs from 2006-2008; and Sydney Lehman from John Burroughs from 2009-2011.
Pozo gave long-time Lafayette coach Donna Stauffer the perfect going-away present with her final state title.
"It was a great way to end a long career," said Stauffer, who coached for 24 years and stepped down after the 2016 state tournament. "Caroline was a very special young woman. But I call her an assassin on the court. She is a beautiful girl with a beautiful smile, but she becomes a beast when she is on the court. I don't know when or even if there will be a player like her."
As impressed as Stauffer was with Pozo's tennis talents, she was just as impressed with Pozo off the court.
"A lot of Caroline's matches were over quickly," Stauffer said. "But she always stayed to the last match to watch and support her teammates."
Pozo said the team concept is what she enjoyed most about high school tennis.
And that has carried over to college, where she plays for Northwestern University.
Her junior season with the Wildcats was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. But she has a winning record playing primarily at No. 4 singles.
Pozo also has shined in the classroom. She was named to the academic All-Big 10 team. She is majoring in communications with a minor in legal studies with a design certificate.
"Caroline had a good foundation when she got here but we have tried to add some things to her game," said Claire Pollard, who is in her 23rd year Northwestern's coach. "She is much better at the net and she is starting to get some free points from her serve, not just using it to start a point.
"She played a critical role for us last year, starting the season at No. 6 singles and moving to No. 4. She is a feisty player and a tough out. Work ethic is never an issue for her. My testament for any player is whether I would do it again (recruit a player). In regard to Caroline, I would do it in a heartbeat."
ALL-DECADE FIRST TEAM
Player of the decade: Caroline Pozo, Lafayette
Graduation year: 2017
Pozo was one of the most dominant players in Missouri girls tennis history. She finished second in singles at state as a freshman while at St. Joseph's in 2013. She transferred to Lafayette and never lost in three years as a Lancer. She won all 77 of her singles matches and all 154 of her sets and three consecutive Class 2 singles titles from 2014-16. She was All-Metro player of the year all four of her seasons from 2013-16. She junior season at Northwestern University was interrupted this spring by the coronavirus pandemic.
Jocelyn Koester, Visitation
Graduation year: 2013
Koester was a key contributor on Class 1 state championship teams in 2010, 2011 and 2012. She advanced to the Class 1 girls doubles championship match all four years of her career, winning state crowns in 2010 and 2012. She was a three-time first-team All-Metro selection. Koester played at Butler University.
Sydney Lehman, John Burroughs
Graduation year: 2012
Lehman was the most dominant area player in the early 2010s. She began her high school career in 2008, finishing second to her sister Alex at state. She then won state Class 1 singles titles the next three years. Lehman was a first-team All-Metro selection all four years of her career, including player of the year honors in 2010 and a co-player of the year nod in 2011. Lehman played at Johns Hopkins University.
Sami Remis, John Burroughs
Graduation year: 2020
Remis was one of the most successful players in Missouri girls tennis history. She was a key player on three state champion Bombers teams and also won three individual state titles. She won the Class 1 singles crown as a sophomore in 2017 after finishing second as a freshman. She then won doubles championships with Gaby Thornton as a junior and senior. Remis was a first-team All-Metro selection all four seasons of her career, including player of the year honors in 2017. Her career will continue at Middlebury College in Vermont.
Gaby Thornton, John Burroughs
Graduation year: 2020
All Thornton did was win in her three years of high school tennis. The Bombers won Class 1 team titles all three years in which Thornton played; she missed her sophomore season with an injury. Thornton also won individual championships all three years. She was the Class 1 singles champion as a freshman and completed her triple crown (team, singles and doubles titles) by winning doubles titles as a junior and senior. She was first-team All-Metro in 2016 and second team in 2018 and 2019.
Lily Walther, John Burroughs
Graduation year: 2021
Walther has completed her triple crown in three years. She was on team champions in 2018 and 2019, playing No. 1 singles on one of the strongest teams in state history in 2019. Walther won the Class 1 doubles title with Ainsley Heidbreder as a freshman in 2017 and then defeated Heidbreder in the state championship singles match in 2019. Walther has been first-team All-Metro all three years of her career, winning player of the year in 2019.
ALL-DECADE SECOND TEAM
Ellie Choate, St. Joseph's
Graduation year: 2022
Choate is just two seasons into her high school career but already has some impressive highlights. She played on a Class 2 state champion team in 2019 and teamed with Lexie Woodman to win Class 2 doubles titles in 2018 and 2019. Choate was first team All-Metro both seasons.
Ainsley Heidbreder, John Burroughs
Graduation year: 2021
Heidbreder played on Class 1 championship teams in 2018 and 2019. She was a Class 1 doubles champion in 2017 with Lily Walther and advanced to the Class 1 singles championship match in 2019, losing to Walther. Heidbreder was first-team All-Metro in 2017 and 2019.
Bridget Mayfield, Kirkwood
Graduation year: 2016
Mayfield was a first-team All-Metro pick in 2012, 2013 and 2015. She was a the Class 2 state singles runner-up as a freshman in 2012 and won the Class 2 state doubles title with Sarah Stuhlmann in 2013. Mayfield has played three seasons of NCAA Division I tennis at Army.
Alyson Piskulic, Mehlville
Graduation year: 2019
Piskulic was 69-8 in her career, losing just one time each in her junior and senior seasons. She finished second in Class 2 singles in 2017 and third as a senior in 2018. Now playing for Missouri State, Piskulic was the 2018 All-Metro player of the year, first-team All-Metro as a junior and was a second-team pick as a freshman and sophomore.
Risa Takenaka, Francis Howell North
Graduation year: 2015
Takenaka clearly was the best player in St. Charles County in the 2010s. She was All-Metro player of the year in 2012 after winning the Class 2 singles championship as a sophomore and earned first-team honors in 2013 and 2014. She finished second in Class 2 singles in 2014. Takenaka played four seasons at Providence College, the last three seasons in the No. 1 singles position.
Hannah Wille, Parkway Central
Graduation year: 2012
Wille played just one year in the decade but made the most of it. She missed the 2010 season after transferring from MICDS, where she played No. 1 singles for the state champion Rams. Wille was the Class 2 singles champion as a senior in 2011, not losing a set in her 21 matches. She was All-Metro player of the year in 2011 and played for the University of Cincinnati.
ALL-DECADE THIRD TEAM
Callaghan Adams, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2016
Adams graduated with 166 total wins, the most ever at the traditional power. She was first-team All-Metro in 2013 and 2015. Plays for SIU Edwardsville.
Ellie Burger, St. Joseph's
Graduation year: 2017
Burger finished second in Class 2 singles in 2015 and 2016, losing to player of the decade Caroline Pozo each year. Burger, who is playing at Missouri State, was first-team All-Metro both seasons.
Brittany Green, Villa Duchesne
Graduation year: 2015
Green was the Class 1 singles champion as a junior in 2013 and was named All-Metro player of the year that season. Also helped Saints finish third in Class 1 team tournament in 2014.
Chloe McIssac, Belleville East
Graduation year: 2019
McIssac was a state qualifier all four seasons and player of the year in the Southwestern Conference three times. She was a first-team All-Metro selection in 2017 and 2018. Now plays for Southern Indiana.
Lindsey Whitehead, Ladue
Graduation year: 2013
Whitehead was the Class 2 state singles champion as a sophomore in 2010 and advanced to the semifinals in 2012. She played at Auburn and Belmont.
Lexie Woodman, St. Joseph's
Graduation year: 2020
Woodman played on the Class 2 champion Angels team as a senior in 2019 and teamed with Ellie Choate to win Class 2 doubles titles in 2018 and 2019.
