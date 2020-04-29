All-Decade girls tennis spotlight: Pozo produced perfection on way to three titles for Lafayette
From the All-Decade girls tennis series
MSHSAA Girls Tennis Championships

Lafayette's Caroline Pozo competes in the girls tennis state championships at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo., on Oct. 15, 2016. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Michael R. Gulledge

Caroline Pozo made history during her high school tennis career.

Pozo was the first public school player to win three consecutive girls singles state championships in Missouri.

And she did so in dominant fashion.

Pozo, the Post-Dispatch girls tennis player of the decade, showed signs of her dominance during her freshman season at St. Joseph's Academy.

She played No. 1 singles on an Angels team that advanced to the Class 2 state semifinals. Pozo was undefeated during the regular season and suffered her first high school defeat against Phoebe Boeschen of Rock Bridge in the team semifinals.

Pozo bounced back in the individual phase of the tournament, advancing to the Class 2 singles championship match, where she lost to Tess Herder of Lee's Summit.

That proved to be her last singles loss in high school.

Pozo played 77 singles matches during her three years at Lafayette. She won all 77.

Even more impressively, she played 154 sets as a Lancers player and won them all.

"I don't ever want to lose, but I really never thought about the streak," said Pozo, who was a four-time Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls tennis player of the year from 2013-16.

"I just tried to take one match at a time."

Pozo said a match that sticks out the most in her memory was her first state championship in 2014, when she defeated former state champion Risa Takenaka of Francis Howell North, 6-4, 6-1.

"My family was there along with some friends and teammates who came to Springfield," Pozo said. "That was very special."

Pozo won the next two state championship matches, both against Ellie Burger of St. Joseph's.

The three-peat was only the second in Class 2 history. Kiki Stastny of St. Joseph's won four in a row from 1998-2001. Kelly Mulvihill of St. Joseph's won three singles titles in a row from 1982-1984 when there was just one class in Missouri tennis.

Several players, all from St. Louis, won three successive Class 1 singles titles: Annie Menees from MICDS in 1998-2000; Susan Sullivan from John Burroughs from 2003-2005; Alex Lehman from John Burroughs from 2006-2008; and Sydney Lehman from John Burroughs from 2009-2011.

Pozo gave long-time Lafayette coach Donna Stauffer the perfect going-away present with her final state title.

"It was a great way to end a long career," said Stauffer, who coached for 24 years and stepped down after the 2016 state tournament. "Caroline was a very special young woman. But I call her an assassin on the court. She is a beautiful girl with a beautiful smile, but she becomes a beast when she is on the court. I don't know when or even if there will be a player like her."

Parkway West Doubles Tennis Tournament

Lafayette's Caroline Pozo squints into the sun while serving during a match against Kirkwood in the semifinals of the Parkway West Doubles Tennis Tournament on Thursday, September 10, 2015 at Lafayette in Wildwood, Mo. Ben Loewnau, STLhighschoolsports.com

As impressed as Stauffer was with Pozo's tennis talents, she was just as impressed with Pozo off the court.

"A lot of Caroline's matches were over quickly," Stauffer said. "But she always stayed to the last match to watch and support her teammates."

Pozo said the team concept is what she enjoyed most about high school tennis.

And that has carried over to college, where she plays for Northwestern University.

Her junior season with the Wildcats was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. But she has a winning record playing primarily at No. 4 singles.

Pozo also has shined in the classroom. She was named to the academic All-Big 10 team. She is majoring in communications with a minor in legal studies with a design certificate.

"Caroline had a good foundation when she got here but we have tried to add some things to her game," said Claire Pollard, who is in her 23rd year Northwestern's coach. "She is much better at the net and she is starting to get some free points from her serve, not just using it to start a point.

"She played a critical role for us last year, starting the season at No. 6 singles and moving to No. 4. She is a feisty player and a tough out. Work ethic is never an issue for her. My testament for any player is whether I would do it again (recruit a player). In regard to Caroline, I would do it in a heartbeat."

