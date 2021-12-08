 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All-Metro girls tennis player of the year: Kantrovitz completes goal of earning state title in return to Bombers
0 comments
alert

All-Metro girls tennis player of the year: Kantrovitz completes goal of earning state title in return to Bombers

From the 2021 All-Metro girls tennis series
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

John Burroughs senior Emily Kantrovitz had two major decisions to make. It turned out she made the right choice each time.

Kantrovitz, who played No. 1 singles on the Bombers state championship team as a freshman and was a key contributor on another state championship team as a sophomore, elected not to play high school tennis last season.

"I really wanted to be a part of another state title at John Burroughs, but I realized that it was also a big recruiting time and you are allowed to play in only two tournaments during the season," Kantrovitz said.

Kantrovitz opted to forego high school tennis as a junior in the fall of 2020 and was seen by several college programs, most prominently Emory University in Atlanta, while playing nationwide events.

"I had been on their radar for a while," Kantrovitz said. "I considered other schools, but they were not the perfect fit. Emory seemed to have the right environment and the right mix of tennis and academics. They work you hard, but it is not tennis 24-7."

Kantrovitz said feels she made the right choice in committing to Emory, which left her with another choice.

She said it was not a hard one in deciding to return to high school tennis for her senior season.

"My goal since I lost in the championship match as a freshman was to win a state singles championship," Kantrovitz said."

The goal was achieved as Kantrovitz captured the Class 3 singles championship in October at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

Kantrovitz is the the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls tennis player of the year.

"From day one, Emily had her eyes set on that singles championship," John Burroughs coach Lindsay Carlile said. "That was her focus all season, and her focus is one of her biggest strengths. When she sets her sights on something, she'll go after it whole-heartedly. Seeing kids achieve goals they've set for themselves is one of the best aspects of coaching, and I'll never forget seeing her joy when the match ended."

Kantrovitz had challenges from a pair of area players on the final day of the state tournament, the biggest coming from St. Joseph's junior Abby Gaines in the semifinals.

Gaines entered the match undefeated, but Kantrovitz pulled out a 7-5, 6-1 victory.

"The score might not indicate it, but that was my toughest match of the season, both physically and mentally," Kantrovitz said. "I know Abby well and I knew I would have to fight for every point."

Kantrovitz then played Parkway South's Khayli Buckels in the title match. Kantrovitz won that match 6-0, 6-4, winning the first six games and last six games after falling behind 4-0 in the second set.

"I was really confident in my game after beating Abby," Kantrovitz said. "I knew if I played well and aggressively that I would get the result I wanted."

Bob Keefe, who has coached tennis for more than 40 years including 34 as the head coach at Belleville West, was an assistant coach at John Burroughs this season and lauded Kantrovitz.

"Emily is very talented," Keefe said. "She has the whole court game, is aggressive and had one of the best serves at the state tournament. She is tough to beat when she gets on a roll like she did in that final match at state."

Keefe said two other factors played a part in Kantrovitz's state title.

"It really helped to have Sahana Madala as a teammate," Keefe said. "They competed hard in practice and Sahana really pushed her. And I've learned through the years that every great tennis player has supportive parents and that was certainly the case with Emily."

The Kantrovitz championship is the third in a row for John Burroughs.

Lily Walther, who is now playing at Tulane, won singles titles for the Bombers in 2019 and 2020.

"It's tough to put into word what a gift that can be to the team," Carlile said of the three successive singles titles. "It's iron sharpening iron hitting with them in practice daily."

Kantrovitz only lost one match this season, falling only to a player from Illinois state champion Hinsdale Central, but achieved her goal of winning an individual state title.

"It was very rewarding," Kantrovitz said. "The hard work paid off. It was a great way to finish my high school career."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News