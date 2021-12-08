All-Metro girls tennis player of the year: Kantrovitz completes goal of earning state title in return to Bombers

Kantrovitz then played Parkway South's Khayli Buckels in the title match. Kantrovitz won that match 6-0, 6-4, winning the first six games and last six games after falling behind 4-0 in the second set.

"I was really confident in my game after beating Abby," Kantrovitz said. "I knew if I played well and aggressively that I would get the result I wanted."

Bob Keefe, who has coached tennis for more than 40 years including 34 as the head coach at Belleville West, was an assistant coach at John Burroughs this season and lauded Kantrovitz.

"Emily is very talented," Keefe said. "She has the whole court game, is aggressive and had one of the best serves at the state tournament. She is tough to beat when she gets on a roll like she did in that final match at state."

Keefe said two other factors played a part in Kantrovitz's state title.

"It really helped to have Sahana Madala as a teammate," Keefe said. "They competed hard in practice and Sahana really pushed her. And I've learned through the years that every great tennis player has supportive parents and that was certainly the case with Emily."

The Kantrovitz championship is the third in a row for John Burroughs.