All-Metro girls tennis player of the year: Kantrovitz completes goal of earning state title in return to Bombers

John Burroughs senior Emily Kantrovitz had two major decisions to make. It turned out she made the right choice each time.
Kantrovitz, who played No. 1 singles on the Bombers state championship team as a freshman and was a key contributor on another state championship team as a sophomore, elected not to play high school tennis last season.
"I really wanted to be a part of another state title at John Burroughs, but I realized that it was also a big recruiting time and you are allowed to play in only two tournaments during the season," Kantrovitz said.
Kantrovitz opted to forego high school tennis as a junior in the fall of 2020 and was seen by several college programs, most prominently Emory University in Atlanta, while playing nationwide events.
"I had been on their radar for a while," Kantrovitz said. "I considered other schools, but they were not the perfect fit. Emory seemed to have the right environment and the right mix of tennis and academics. They work you hard, but it is not tennis 24-7."
Kantrovitz said feels she made the right choice in committing to Emory, which left her with another choice.
She said it was not a hard one in deciding to return to high school tennis for her senior season.
"My goal since I lost in the championship match as a freshman was to win a state singles championship," Kantrovitz said."
The goal was achieved as Kantrovitz captured the Class 3 singles championship in October at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
Kantrovitz is the the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls tennis player of the year.
"From day one, Emily had her eyes set on that singles championship," John Burroughs coach Lindsay Carlile said. "That was her focus all season, and her focus is one of her biggest strengths. When she sets her sights on something, she'll go after it whole-heartedly. Seeing kids achieve goals they've set for themselves is one of the best aspects of coaching, and I'll never forget seeing her joy when the match ended."
Kantrovitz had challenges from a pair of area players on the final day of the state tournament, the biggest coming from St. Joseph's junior Abby Gaines in the semifinals.
Gaines entered the match undefeated, but Kantrovitz pulled out a 7-5, 6-1 victory.
"The score might not indicate it, but that was my toughest match of the season, both physically and mentally," Kantrovitz said. "I know Abby well and I knew I would have to fight for every point."
Kantrovitz then played Parkway South's Khayli Buckels in the title match. Kantrovitz won that match 6-0, 6-4, winning the first six games and last six games after falling behind 4-0 in the second set.
"I was really confident in my game after beating Abby," Kantrovitz said. "I knew if I played well and aggressively that I would get the result I wanted."
Bob Keefe, who has coached tennis for more than 40 years including 34 as the head coach at Belleville West, was an assistant coach at John Burroughs this season and lauded Kantrovitz.
"Emily is very talented," Keefe said. "She has the whole court game, is aggressive and had one of the best serves at the state tournament. She is tough to beat when she gets on a roll like she did in that final match at state."
Keefe said two other factors played a part in Kantrovitz's state title.
"It really helped to have Sahana Madala as a teammate," Keefe said. "They competed hard in practice and Sahana really pushed her. And I've learned through the years that every great tennis player has supportive parents and that was certainly the case with Emily."
The Kantrovitz championship is the third in a row for John Burroughs.
Lily Walther, who is now playing at Tulane, won singles titles for the Bombers in 2019 and 2020.
"It's tough to put into word what a gift that can be to the team," Carlile said of the three successive singles titles. "It's iron sharpening iron hitting with them in practice daily."
Kantrovitz only lost one match this season, falling only to a player from Illinois state champion Hinsdale Central, but achieved her goal of winning an individual state title.
"It was very rewarding," Kantrovitz said. "The hard work paid off. It was a great way to finish my high school career."
2021 All-Metro girls tennis first team
Khayli Buckels, junior, Parkway South
Buckels won her third state medal by finishing second in Class 3 singles. She won the match of the tournament, defeating Sahana Madala of John Burroughs in three tiebreakers in the quarterfinals. Buckels won the consolation singles title last season, losing only to eventual champion Lily Walther of John Burroughs, and finished sixth in doubles with Maggie Moore as a freshman. Buckels was the Suburban Conference Reed Pool player of the year.
Ellie Choate, senior, St. Joseph’s
Choate fell one victory short of winning four state doubles titles. Choate won in 2018 and 2019 with Lexie Woodman and last year with Abby Gaines. Choate and Bella Hong made it to the Class 3 final this season, losing to Aliya Rector and Leisana Rector of Lee's Summit West. Choate finished 25-3 in doubles, with two of the losses coming against the state champions in Missouri and Illinois. She was 12-1 in singles for the Class 3 team champion Angels. Choate will be attending the Naval Academy.
Abby Gaines, junior, St. Joseph's
Gaines lost just one of her 39 matches this season in playing the No. 1 singles spot for the Class 3 team champions. She was a perfect 18-0 in doubles, paired with Morgan McKinnis at No. 2. Gaines was 20-1 in singles. Her only loss came against Emily Kantrovitz of John Burroughs in the state semifinals. Gaines rallied to cap off her season by finished third. Gaines also finished third in state in singles as a freshman and was a state doubles champion with Ellie Choate in 2020.
Emily Kantrovitz, senior, John Burroughs
Kantrovitz, the Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year, capped off her high school career with a Class 3 singles championship. Kantrovitz defeated Abby Gaines of St. Joseph's in the semifinals and Khayli Buckels of Parkway South in straight sets in her final two matches to finish 18-1. Her only loss came against a player from Hinsdale Central in a tournament in Chicago. Kantrovitz was second at state in singles as a freshman and third in doubles in 2019. She did not play in 2020. Kantrovitz will attend Emory University.
Sahana Madala, sophomore, John Burroughs
Madala won the consolation singles title in Class 3. Her only loss in her five state matches came in the quarterfinals against Khayli Buckels of Parkway South in an epic match which went two and a half hours and was decided by three tiebreakers. Madala, who played No. 2 singles in dual matches for the Bombers, finished 17-2. Her only losses came against Buckels and in the district final against teammate Emily Kantrovitz in a match decided by a third set tiebreaker. Mahana finished second at state in doubles with Ainsley Heidbreder in 2020.
Elli Rose, senior, Whitfield
Rose made her final season of high school a special one. She had a perfect 13-0 record during the regular season and then shined on the biggest stage by capturing the Class 1 singles state championship, becoming Whitfield’s first tennis state champion. Rose was dominant in her four matches at state in Springfield. She did not lose a game in her first five sets. She lost just seven games in her four matches, four coming in the title match against M.K. Beckemeier of Duchesne.
2021 All-Metro girls tennis second team
Flora Eidson, sophomore, Visitation
Eidson was the No. 1 player for the Vivettes and teamed with Suzanna McLellan to finish sixth in doubles in Class 3.
Chloe Koons, junior, Edwardsville
Koons was the No. 1 player on the sectional champion Tigers and was named player of the year in the Southwestern Conference for the second season in a row.
Rachel Li, sophomore, MICDS
Teamed with Mikaela Mikulec to win the Class 3 state tournament consolation doubles title, losing only against eventual champions Aliya Rector and Leisana Rector of Lee's Summit West, 3-6, 6-4 (10-8).
Suzanna McLellan, junior, Visitation
McLellan, a former state doubles champion, won her third doubles medal at state, finishing sixth in Class 3 with Flora Eidson.
Mikaela Mikulec, sophomore, MICDS
The No. 1 singles player for a Rams team that finished second in Class 3. Mikulec and Rachel Li won the consolation doubles title in the individual tournament.
Megan Ouyang, junior, Ladue
Ouyang was the No. 1 singles player for a Ladue team that finished second in Class 2. She finished third in Class 2 singles, losing only to eventual champ Serena Biria of Barstow.
2021 All-Metro girls tennis third team
M.K. Beckemeier, junior, Duchesne
Beckemeier was 30-3. Two of her losses came against Elli Rose of Whitfield, including in the Class 1 state championship singles match.
Jocelyn Carmody, junior, Triad
Carmody was 25-3 in singles and 19-1 in doubles and won the Mississippi Valley Conference title in both singles and doubles.
Hannah Colbert, senior, Edwardsville
Colbert was undefeated against local competition in singles and doubles with Alyssa Wise for the sectional champion Tigers.
Bella Hong, senior, St. Joseph’s
Hong was a strong No. 3 singles player for the Class 3 team champion Angels and finished second at state with Ellie Choate in doubles.
Yvonne Shannon, sophomore, Parkway North
Shannon was the Suburban Conference Green Pool player of the year and finished seventh in singles in Class 2.
Livia Votruba, junior, Timberland
Votruba, a Class 3 state qualifier in singles, was 15-3 and won the No. 1 singles flight in the Gateway Athletic Conference Tournament.
