 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

All-Metro girls tennis player of the year: State title was finishing touch to stellar career for Parkway South's Buckels

From the 2022 All-Metro girls tennis series
  • 0
Class 3 District 1 individual girls tennis

Parkway South senior Khayli Buckels is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls tennis player of the year. Buckels won the Class 3 girls singles state championship in October to cap an undefeated season. Paul Baillargeon, STLhighschoolsports.com

 Paul Baillargeon

Parkway South's Khayli Buckels entered last year's Class 3 girls singles state championship match with a perfect record. But Buckels' 2021 season ended with a 6-0, 6-4 loss to Emily Kantrovitz of John Burroughs despite Buckels having a 4-1 lead in the second set.

"Emily is a great player and I went into the match thinking that she was older than me and better than me," Buckels said. "I was just proud to be in the championship match. If my mentality would have been better, the result could have been better for me."

Buckels entered her final high school tennis tournament this year again with a perfect record — only this time she finished the deal.

The Patriots senior defeated Sahana Madala of John Burroughs 6-4, 6-3 at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield. Buckels finished the season with a 20-0 record and is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls tennis player of the year.

People are also reading…

"I think the biggest difference this year was my mentality," Buckels said. "My mental game is in a good place. I was confident on the court and confident with my shots, even when I was behind. I train with Sahana and we know each other's games. I just had to make a couple of adjustments."

Missouri girls tennis state tournament, Class 3

Parkway South's Khayli Buckels awaits on a serve during the girls Class 3 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Buckels defeated John Burroughs' Sahana Madala 6-2, 6-3. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Buckels and Madala are very good friends and have played each other many times.

They played the match of the state tournament in the quarterfinals in 2021 with Buckels coming out on top, 7-6, 6-7, 10-5.

"We were both nervous coming into the match this year, but I think it was better playing a good friend in that situation," Buckels said. "I was able to put the nerves aside and just play tennis. It was great to win in my senior season, especially after having come so close last year. But I honestly would have been happy for Sahana if she had won. We gave each other a hug after it was over and she said she was happy for me."

The state medal was the fourth for Buckels, who also has played varsity soccer for the Patriots as a defender since she was a freshman.

"I thought for a long time that soccer was the sport I was going to pursue," Buckels said. "I played club soccer from (age) 6 or 7 until 14 or 15."

Buckels did not start playing tennis seriously until she was about 10 years old.

"My grandma (Margaret Hines) is the person who got me into tennis," Buckels said. "I would watch tennis matches with her on television and she still plays today."

It didn't take long for Buckels to put her emphasis on tennis.

"I couldn't do two sports at that level," Buckels said. "I really grew to love tennis. I love team sports and enjoyed playing high school tennis. But I also like the fact that it is solo as well. I have gotten to meet so many people throughout the United States playing tennis and now I am going to be able to play in college."

Buckels made a commitment to attend the University of Nebraska Omaha before the high school season began and signed in November.

"I know a couple girls on the team and the coach (Adam Summitt) invested a lot of time in recruiting me," Buckels said. "He said he liked how I presented myself both on and off the court."

Missouri girls tennis state tournament, Class 3

Parkway South's Khayli Buckels (left) fist bumps with her coach during the girls Class 3 singles state championship on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo. Kayhli Buckels defeated John Burroughs' Sahana Madala 6-2, 6-3. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Buckels, who had state finishes of sixth in doubles as a freshman, fifth in singles as a sophomore, second in singles as a junior and the state title as a senior, finished her high school career with a singles record of 70-5.

She became the first Parkway South girl to win a state singles title. Parkway South's Carson Haskins was one of the best players in Missouri boys tennis history, winning four state titles from 2015-2018.

"Khayli earned the No. 1 singles spot as a freshman and she was able to raise her level of play each year," Parkway South coach Nick Tanurchis said. "She had lost to the eventual state champion two years before this one so I was really happy to see her win it all as a senior.

"She has always had the speed and the strength and consistency, but she learned though the years to play with more patience. Her point construction improved."

Tanurchis agreed that the biggest improvement may have been mentally.

"I think that helped her in the finals this year," Tanurchis said. "She played with such perseverance and grit and she was hungry to come back in her senior year and win it all."

Buckels was all smiles as she stood on the top of the podium at Cooper. But that is a familiar look on the court for Buckels.

"Khayli is one of the smiliest players I have ever coached," Tanurchis said. "She was well liked by her teammates and we are going to miss her. I am excited to see how far she can go in college."

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News