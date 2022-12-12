All-Metro girls tennis player of the year: State title was finishing touch to stellar career for Parkway South's Buckels

Parkway South's Khayli Buckels entered last year's Class 3 girls singles state championship match with a perfect record. But Buckels' 2021 season ended with a 6-0, 6-4 loss to Emily Kantrovitz of John Burroughs despite Buckels having a 4-1 lead in the second set.

"Emily is a great player and I went into the match thinking that she was older than me and better than me," Buckels said. "I was just proud to be in the championship match. If my mentality would have been better, the result could have been better for me."

Buckels entered her final high school tennis tournament this year again with a perfect record — only this time she finished the deal.

The Patriots senior defeated Sahana Madala of John Burroughs 6-4, 6-3 at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield. Buckels finished the season with a 20-0 record and is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls tennis player of the year.

"I think the biggest difference this year was my mentality," Buckels said. "My mental game is in a good place. I was confident on the court and confident with my shots, even when I was behind. I train with Sahana and we know each other's games. I just had to make a couple of adjustments."

Buckels and Madala are very good friends and have played each other many times.

They played the match of the state tournament in the quarterfinals in 2021 with Buckels coming out on top, 7-6, 6-7, 10-5.

"We were both nervous coming into the match this year, but I think it was better playing a good friend in that situation," Buckels said. "I was able to put the nerves aside and just play tennis. It was great to win in my senior season, especially after having come so close last year. But I honestly would have been happy for Sahana if she had won. We gave each other a hug after it was over and she said she was happy for me."

The state medal was the fourth for Buckels, who also has played varsity soccer for the Patriots as a defender since she was a freshman.

"I thought for a long time that soccer was the sport I was going to pursue," Buckels said. "I played club soccer from (age) 6 or 7 until 14 or 15."

Buckels did not start playing tennis seriously until she was about 10 years old.

"My grandma (Margaret Hines) is the person who got me into tennis," Buckels said. "I would watch tennis matches with her on television and she still plays today."

It didn't take long for Buckels to put her emphasis on tennis.

"I couldn't do two sports at that level," Buckels said. "I really grew to love tennis. I love team sports and enjoyed playing high school tennis. But I also like the fact that it is solo as well. I have gotten to meet so many people throughout the United States playing tennis and now I am going to be able to play in college."

Buckels made a commitment to attend the University of Nebraska Omaha before the high school season began and signed in November.

"I know a couple girls on the team and the coach (Adam Summitt) invested a lot of time in recruiting me," Buckels said. "He said he liked how I presented myself both on and off the court."

Buckels, who had state finishes of sixth in doubles as a freshman, fifth in singles as a sophomore, second in singles as a junior and the state title as a senior, finished her high school career with a singles record of 70-5.

She became the first Parkway South girl to win a state singles title. Parkway South's Carson Haskins was one of the best players in Missouri boys tennis history, winning four state titles from 2015-2018.

"Khayli earned the No. 1 singles spot as a freshman and she was able to raise her level of play each year," Parkway South coach Nick Tanurchis said. "She had lost to the eventual state champion two years before this one so I was really happy to see her win it all as a senior.

"She has always had the speed and the strength and consistency, but she learned though the years to play with more patience. Her point construction improved."

Tanurchis agreed that the biggest improvement may have been mentally.

"I think that helped her in the finals this year," Tanurchis said. "She played with such perseverance and grit and she was hungry to come back in her senior year and win it all."

Buckels was all smiles as she stood on the top of the podium at Cooper. But that is a familiar look on the court for Buckels.

"Khayli is one of the smiliest players I have ever coached," Tanurchis said. "She was well liked by her teammates and we are going to miss her. I am excited to see how far she can go in college."

2022 All-Metro girls tennis first team Angela Chen, freshman, Ladue Chen was the No. 1 singles player on a dominant Ladue team. The Rams won the Class 2 team title, doing so in historic fashion as they did not lose a single game in defeating Fort Zumwalt South in the championship match. Chen also won the Class 2 individual singles title, also in impressive fashion. She lost only five games in her four matches at individual state, defeating 2021 runner-up Leiloni Payton of Lincoln College Prep 6-1, 6-3 in the final. Abby Gaines, senior, St. Joseph's Gaines closed out her stellar high school career with a pair of state titles. Gaines played No. 2 singles, losing only one match for the Angels, who won the Class 3 team championship. Gaines also teamed with Emerey Gross to win the Class 3 doubles championship. It was the second state doubles crown for Gaines, who teamed with Ellie Choate to win in 2020. Gaines played singles at state as a freshman and junior, reaching the semifinals both seasons. Emerey Gross, freshman, St. Joseph's Gross came into her high school career with an impressive resume as a junior player. She showed she would be a factor even before the season started, defeating Gaines in a challenge match to earn the No. 1 singles spot for the Angels. She had an 18-3 record, with her only losses coming against All-Metro first-teamers Sahana Madala and Mikaela Mikulec along with the state champion from Illinois. She helped the Angels to the Class 3 title and then won the Class 3 doubles championship with Abby Gaines. Chloe Koons, senior, Edwardsville Koons finished her career third on the all-time Edwardsville wins record with 155. Koons was a model of consistency as she was the Southwest Conference champion at both No. 1 singles and doubles for the last three years. She excelled in sectionals with a 15-1 record, including titles the last three years. Koons also was the first player to be named conference player of the year three times as she did not lose to a Metro East player all year. Koons closed out her career reaching the top 16 at state, a program best. Sahana Madala, junior, John Burroughs Madala played No. 1 singles for a very good Bombers squad that had the misfortune of being in a loaded district with St. Joseph's, MICDS and Visitation. Madala won the singles title in that district and advanced to the Class 3 singles championship match, losing to All-Metro player of the year Khayli Buckels of Parkway South. Madala also finished second in doubles with Ainsley Heidbreder as a freshman. Madala won the consolation title in Class 3 singles last year. Madala was the Metro League co-player of the year. Mikaela Mikulec, junior, MICDS Mikulec was the No. 1 singles player for the Rams and was the Metro League co-player of the year. The southpaw had a 13-2 singles record and shined in doubles in the postseason. Mikulec and partner Rachel Li lost just one match each at state the last three years. They finished second in 2020, won the consolation title last year and lost in the Class 3 final to Emerey Gross and Abby Gaines of St. Joseph's this season. Mikulec won the No. 1 flight in singles and doubles in the Metro League tournament.

2022 All-Metro girls tennis second team Kayla Chan, freshman, Ladue Chan began her high school career with a pair of state titles. She played No. 2 singles on the Class 2 team champion and won Class 2 doubles with Megan Ouyang in the individual tournament. Flo Eidson, junior, Visitation Eidson played No. 1 singles. Eidson and partner Suzanna McLellan were one of the best doubles teams in the state but did not make it out of a district, which featured the top two finishers in Class 3. Rachel Li, junior, MICDS Li was 12-1 playing No. 2 singles for the Rams. She handed Abby Gaines of St. Joseph's her only loss. Li and partner Mikaela Mikulec were dynamic in doubles. They won the No. 1 flight in the Metro League Tournament and finished second in Class 3 at state. Megan Ouyang, senior, Ladue It was a fantastic finish for Ouyang's high school career. She was a dominant No. 3 singles player for the Class 2 team champion Rams. Ouyang, who made it to the semifinals at state in singles last year, won the Class 2 doubles crown with Kayla Chan this year. Aanya Singh, junior, Clayton Singh was the No. 1 singles player for the Greyhounds, who finished second as a team in Class 1. Singh won the state Class 1 singles title with a 6-1, 6-2 victory against Ursuline’s Emmie Kinder. Singh reached the Class 1 state singles semifinals last season. Allie Wayne, freshman, John Burroughs Wayne was one of the most impressive newcomers in the area this season. She won the No. 2 singles flight in the Metro League Tournament and had a very good showing in her first state tournament, finishing fourth in Class 3.