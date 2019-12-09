Chip Walther was an outstanding athlete while in high school at John Burroughs.
He was an all-state player as a guard in basketball, quarterback in football and shortstop in baseball. He played on state championship baseball and football teams in 1991.
Walther walked on at the University of Missouri and eventually became captain of the 1996-97 men’s basketball team coached by Norm Stewart.
Tennis was one sport in which Chip Walther did not play competitively. But he has become a huge tennis fan, watching his daughter Lily Walther perform at John Burroughs.
Lily Walther completed her own personal triple crown (singles, doubles and team state championships) for the Bombers by winning the Class 1 state singles championship in October in addition to helping her team defend its Class 1 team title. She is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls tennis player of the year.
"Chip Walther is a legend at John Burroughs," Bomber tennis coach Lindsay Carlile said. "And Lily is a chip off the old block, pun intended."
Lily Walther looks up to her dad for all he accomplished on the courts and fields.
"He is very inspiring," Lily said. "He did so many things and a lot of that had to do with his work ethic."
Lily Walther, a junior, is making quite a name for herself at her dad's alma mater. She also is the starting point guard on the Bombers girls basketball team.
But tennis is where Walther really has excelled.
"I tried a lot of sports when I was younger and tennis was the sport in which I loved from the start and still do," Walther said.
Walther had immediate success in high school. She won a state doubles championship with Ainsley Heidbreder as a freshman and won the consolation singles title as a sophomore.
She earned a huge accolade this year before the season even began as she earned the No. 1 singles position on a star-studded Bombers team which has four different girls who won state titles.
"It was an honor to play at No. 1 on a team with so many great and competitive players," Walther said. "We motivated each other with each practice."
Walther lived up to the top billing as she was undefeated in doubles and lost just one match in singles all year in a tournament in Chicago.
One of her big regular-season singles victories came against St. Joseph’s freshman Abby Gaines.
"Lily just has the complete game," said St. Joseph’s coach Doug Smith, a long-time area teaching professional. "But she is an especially dynamite defender. Abby was on the offense the whole time when she played her but she just couldn't put her away. But as good as she is a player, she is just as impressive in being nice and fair on the court."
Walther had a tough draw in October in the Class 1 state tournament.
She played one of the best freshmen in the state, Barstow's Sarena Biria, in the opening round. Walther won 6-1, 7-5, and Biria went on to win four consolation matches to finish fifth, the same position as Walther last year.
Walther then defeated Laura Finnie of Visitation, 6-3, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Finnie was third in Class 1 in singles last season.
In the semifinals, Walther defeated Alisha Castaner of Pembroke Hill, 6-2, 6-2. Castaner's sister, Adelia, handed Walther her only loss last year in the quarterfinals of the state tournament. Walther then defeated teammate and former state championship doubles partner Heidbreder in the final, 6-3, 6-1.
"It was fun to win an individual singles title," Walther said. "But it was definitely more exciting to win as a team with all my friends."
It is that kind of attitude which most pleases Carlile, who also gets to work with Walther as an assistant on the varsity basketball team.
"Lily is truly a remarkable young lady who embodies hard work, humility and competitive greatness," Carlile said. "And she is the rare team-minded player in the individual sport of tennis. She is a gritty player with grace."
Walther shows her physical abilities on the court each and every match.
But Carlile said it is more than just her physical skills which makes Walther special.
"She does have the whole package on the court," Carlile said. "And as good as she is defensively, she is not your classic counter puncher. She can finish points but she does so in such a smart way. Others try to force winners and tend to be impatient. Lily is extremely smart and patient, and when you combine that with her athleticism you have a recipe for success."
And that success has really impressed her father.
"It is incredibly fun to watch your child love something, work hard at it and be rewarded," Chip Walther said. "I have really enjoyed getting into tennis and watching Lily. It is more fun than anything I accomplished in sports."
ALL-METRO GIRLS TENNIS FIRST TEAM
Ellie Choate, sophomore, St. Joseph's
Won the Class 2 doubles championship with Lexie Woodman for the second consecutive season. Choate also shined in singles with a 15-1 record at the No. 2 position for the team state champion Angels squad. Choate also was a first-team All-Metro selection as a freshman last year.
Katie Ferguson, sophomore, Lafayette
Finished season with a 19-2 record and as the Class 2 singles state runner-up, losing just six games in her first three matches before falling to Colby Kelley of Liberty-KC in the final. Ferguson finished fourth in state singles as a freshman. She was named Suburban Yellow Conference Player of the Year.
Abby Gaines, freshman, St. Joseph's
Played No. 1 singles for the Class 2 team state champion Angels, finishing with an 18-7 record. She handed Dani Rosenberger of Lindbergh her only loss of the season to qualify for the individual state tournament, as well. Gaines finished third at state in singles. She lost just one game in her first two state matches before falling in a third set tiebreaker to eventual champion Colby Kelley in the semifinals.
Ainsley Heidbreder, junior, John Burroughs
Played No. 3 singles for the Class 1 team champion Bombers and finished season with a 17-2 record. Both losses came against teammate and Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year Lily Walther, once in the district final and the other in the state championship. Heidbreder, who won the state doubles title with Walther in 2017, handed the only losses of the season to St. Joseph's standouts Ellie Choate and Lexi Woodman.
Sami Remis, senior, John Burroughs
Played No. 2 singles for the Class 1 team champion Bombers. Remis closed out her stellar high school career with a second successive Class 1 doubles title with Gaby Thornton. Remis has been a first-team All-Metro selection all four years, including player of the year in 2017, when she won the Class 1 singles championship. Remis will be attending Middlebury College in Vermont.
Dani Rosenberger, junior, Lindbergh
Lost only one singles match this season. Unfortunately for her, it came in sectionals against Abby Gaines. Despite being one of the top players in the state, Rosenberger thus did not qualify for the state tournament, where she would have been among the favorites. She did qualify for state as a freshman and earned a medal in doubles with partner Lauren Jacobs. Rosenberger was the Suburban Red Conference Player of the Year this season.
ALL-METRO GIRLS TENNIS SECOND TEAM
Lizzie Barlow, junior, Villa Duchesne
Barlow finished third at state in Class 1 singles after a fourth place finish last year. She did not lose a single game in her first two state matches before losing a tight match to Ainsley Heidbreder in the semifinals.
Miley Brunner, senior, O'Fallon
Brunner had a 13-1 singles record, playing No. 1 for the Panthers. She teamed with Kate Macaluso to advance to the state quarterfinals. Brunner was named the Player of the Year in the Southwestern Conference.
Sophia McLellan, junior, Visitation
McLellan played No. 1 singles for one of the best teams in the state. She teamed with her sister, Suzanna, to finish second in Class 1 doubles. They had a 5-3 lead in the first set in the finals before falling to Remis and Thornton.
Gaby Thornton, senior, John Burroughs
Thornton completed the individual triple crown in her career despite missing the 2017 season. She was the state singles champion in 2016 and teamed with Sami Remis to win the Class 1 doubles titles the last two years.
Journee White, sophomore, MICDS
White was the No. 1 singles player for the Rams and had an outstanding season in doubles with freshman Nia Cooper. That was capped by a fourth place finish at the state tournament.
Lexie Woodman, senior, St. Joseph's
Woodman had a 17-1 record playing No. 3 singles with the state champion Angels. Woodman and Ellie Choate defended their Class 1 doubles championship at state.
ALL-METRO GIRLS TENNIS THIRD TEAM
Laura Finnie, sophomore, Visitation
Finnie finished sixth in singles in Class 1 at state, after finishing third last year.
Emily Kantrovitz, sophomore, John Burroughs
Kantrovitz had only one loss in singles and teamed with Nina Zhu to finish third in Class 1 doubles.
Chloe Koons, freshman, Edwardsville
No. 1 singles player for the Tigers whose only two losses in the Metro East came against Miley Brunner. She won three matches at state.
Kate Macaluso, senior, O'Fallon
Macaluso won 41 total matches playing No. 1 doubles and No. 2 singles for the Panthers. Macaluso and Miley Brunner advanced to the quarterfinals in the state doubles tournament.
Morgan McKinnis, sophomore, St. Joseph's
The Kirkwood transfer played No. 4 singles for the Class 2 team champions and teamed with Shannon Sims to finish second in Class 2 doubles.
Shannon Sims, senior, St. Joseph's
Sims qualified for the state doubles tournament three years, all with different partners. This year she teamed with Morgan McKinnis to finish second behind teammates Ellie Choate and Lexie Woodman.