Subscribe for 99¢

Chip Walther was an outstanding athlete while in high school at John Burroughs.

He was an all-state player as a guard in basketball, quarterback in football and shortstop in baseball. He played on state championship baseball and football teams in 1991.

Walther walked on at the University of Missouri and eventually became captain of the 1996-97 men’s basketball team coached by Norm Stewart.

Tennis was one sport in which Chip Walther did not play competitively. But he has become a huge tennis fan, watching his daughter Lily Walther perform at John Burroughs.

Lily Walther completed her own personal triple crown (singles, doubles and team state championships) for the Bombers by winning the Class 1 state singles championship in October in addition to helping her team defend its Class 1 team title. She is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls tennis player of the year.

"Chip Walther is a legend at John Burroughs," Bomber tennis coach Lindsay Carlile said. "And Lily is a chip off the old block, pun intended."

Lily Walther looks up to her dad for all he accomplished on the courts and fields.

"He is very inspiring," Lily said. "He did so many things and a lot of that had to do with his work ethic."

Lily Walther, a junior, is making quite a name for herself at her dad's alma mater. She also is the starting point guard on the Bombers girls basketball team.

But tennis is where Walther really has excelled.

"I tried a lot of sports when I was younger and tennis was the sport in which I loved from the start and still do," Walther said.

Walther had immediate success in high school. She won a state doubles championship with Ainsley Heidbreder as a freshman and won the consolation singles title as a sophomore.

She earned a huge accolade this year before the season even began as she earned the No. 1 singles position on a star-studded Bombers team which has four different girls who won state titles.

"It was an honor to play at No. 1 on a team with so many great and competitive players," Walther said. "We motivated each other with each practice."

Walther lived up to the top billing as she was undefeated in doubles and lost just one match in singles all year in a tournament in Chicago.

One of her big regular-season singles victories came against St. Joseph’s freshman Abby Gaines.

"Lily just has the complete game," said St. Joseph’s coach Doug Smith, a long-time area teaching professional. "But she is an especially dynamite defender. Abby was on the offense the whole time when she played her but she just couldn't put her away. But as good as she is a player, she is just as impressive in being nice and fair on the court."

Walther had a tough draw in October in the Class 1 state tournament.

She played one of the best freshmen in the state, Barstow's Sarena Biria, in the opening round. Walther won 6-1, 7-5, and Biria went on to win four consolation matches to finish fifth, the same position as Walther last year.

Walther then defeated Laura Finnie of Visitation, 6-3, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Finnie was third in Class 1 in singles last season.

In the semifinals, Walther defeated Alisha Castaner of Pembroke Hill, 6-2, 6-2. Castaner's sister, Adelia, handed Walther her only loss last year in the quarterfinals of the state tournament. Walther then defeated teammate and former state championship doubles partner Heidbreder in the final, 6-3, 6-1.

"It was fun to win an individual singles title," Walther said. "But it was definitely more exciting to win as a team with all my friends."

It is that kind of attitude which most pleases Carlile, who also gets to work with Walther as an assistant on the varsity basketball team.

"Lily is truly a remarkable young lady who embodies hard work, humility and competitive greatness," Carlile said. "And she is the rare team-minded player in the individual sport of tennis. She is a gritty player with grace."

Walther shows her physical abilities on the court each and every match.

But Carlile said it is more than just her physical skills which makes Walther special.

"She does have the whole package on the court," Carlile said. "And as good as she is defensively, she is not your classic counter puncher. She can finish points but she does so in such a smart way. Others try to force winners and tend to be impatient. Lily is extremely smart and patient, and when you combine that with her athleticism you have a recipe for success."

And that success has really impressed her father.

"It is incredibly fun to watch your child love something, work hard at it and be rewarded," Chip Walther said. "I have really enjoyed getting into tennis and watching Lily. It is more fun than anything I accomplished in sports."

ALL-METRO GIRLS TENNIS FIRST TEAM

ALL-METRO GIRLS TENNIS SECOND TEAM

ALL-METRO GIRLS TENNIS THIRD TEAM

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.