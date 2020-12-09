All-Metro girls tennis player of the year: Walther helped John Burroughs set standard in Missouri's top class

John Burroughs tennis player Lily Walther had accomplished just about everything in high school tennis prior to her senior season this fall.
Walther had completed the high school career triple crown, being a part of a pair of team champions in 2018 and 2019, winning a doubles title with Ainsley Heidbreder as a freshman and then winning the state singles title in 2019 as a junior.
But Walther added to her accomplishments list this fall and at the same time did something new. She was a key contributor to Missouri's first Class 3 team champion and then became the state's first Class 3 singles champion. The Missouri State High School Activities Association expanded to three classes this fall and Class 3 featured perennial state powers regardless of class.
"My goal at the beginning of the season was to win as a team and as an individual in the new class," said Walther, the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls tennis player of the year for the second consecutive season.
Walther's senior season had a somber start as she suffered only her fourth loss in high school, and first against a local player, when she fell 6-4, 6-1 to St. Joseph's sophomore Abby Gaines in the first match of the season.
"Abby and I play a lot of practice sets together," said Walther, who also starts as a guard for John Burroughs' girls basketball team. "I wasn't too upset that I lost to her because she is a very good player and she played well, although I realized that I did not play my best."
That was the only loss of the season for Walther, who went on to win the inaugural Class 3 singles championship and then win the clinching match against Pembroke Hill in the Class 3 team title match.
One of Walther's wins down the stretch was a huge one over Gaines in the postseason.
"I had complete confidence in Lily in that district match," John Burroughs coach Lindsay Carlile said. "And that is nothing against Abby. Lily is such a competitor and loves a challenge. I knew she would make the necessary adjustments."
Walther said she was motivated and ready to win in the rematch.
It helped the Bombers beat the Angels 5-2 in the Class 3 District 1 championship, a victory that paved the way to the program's third consecutive team state crown.
"I knew that every match was going to be a big one against St. Joe's," Walther said. "I did a better job in that match of controlling the points and had a better balance of aggressiveness and patience."
Walther closed her stellar high school career in impressive fashion. She did not lose a set in winning the individual singles title. She handed Parkway South's Khayli Buckels her only loss of the season, 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. She followed that with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Peyton Koper of Raymore-Peculiar in the semifinals and then defeated Dani Rosenberger of Lindbergh 6-2, 6-1 in the championship.
A huge exclamation point came when Walther won the clinching match in a 5-2 victory against Pembroke Hill in the Class 3 team championship. Walther beat Adella Castaner 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 singles. Castaner was the only player to beat Walther at state in her four years. That came in the quarterfinals in Walther's sophomore year.
"It was an awesome ending," Walther said. "It was a great four years. We had so much success, but also so much fun."
Carlile, who also will coach Walther in basketball, said her state champion was special both on and off the court.
"How do I begin to sum up what Lily has meant to the program," Carlile asked. "She embodies everything that John Burroughs athletics hopes to represent. She has made an indelible mark on the program and her legacy will fuel the program for years. She loves tennis and has an incredible attitude. She has the rare combination of work ethic and poise."
Walther has signed to continue her love for tennis at the NCAA Division I level with Tulane University in New Orleans.
"Tulane checked all the boxes for me," Walther said. "I love the coach and the team and Tulane has the right balance of academics and tennis."
ALL-METRO GIRLS TENNIS FIRST TEAM
Lizzie Barlow, senior, Villa Duchesne
Barlow played No. 1 singles for the Class 1 team state champion Saints. Also earned her fourth individual state medal by winning the Class 1 singles title for the first time. Barlow did so in dominating fashion, losing only two games in her four state matches. Both of them came in her first round match against Lioloni Payton of Lincoln College Prep. Payton went on to win the consolation title.
Ellie Choate, junior, St. Joseph's
Choate was very successful playing No. 2 singles for the Angels. But she also once again proved to be one of the area’s best doubles players. She won her third consecutive state doubles championship, teaming with Abby Gaines to win the inaugural Class 3 crown. Choate won doubles state titles as a freshman and sophomore with Lexie Woodman. The Angels duo lost just two games in the first three rounds at state and closed the championship by winning the final 10 games in the final against Sahana Madala and Ainsley Heidbreder of John Burroughs.
Laura Finnie, sophomore, Visitation
Played No. 2 singles for the Class 2 team state champion Vivettes. She followed up the team title with an individual championship in Class 2 singles. It was Finnie’s third state medal in singles. She was third as a freshman, sixth as a sophomore. Finnie cruised in the first three rounds of state, losing just three games, but she had to come from behind in the final against teammate Flora Eidson after losing the first set.
Abby Gaines, sophomore, St. Joseph's
Gaines was one of the most dominant players in the state all season. She handed player of the year and eventual Class 3 singles champion Lily Walther her only loss during the regular season. Gaines, who finished third in singles as a freshman, opted for the doubles route this postseason and teamed with Ellie Choate to win the inaugural Class 3 doubles championship.
Sahana Madala, freshman, John Burroughs
Top newcomer in the area this fall. She played No. 2 singles for the Bombers, who she helped win the new Class 3 team state title, a division which included the perennial powers in Missouri. Madala played doubles in the individual postseason with Ainsley Heidbreder. They advanced to the final with three straight-set wins before losing in the championship to Abby Gaines and Ellie Choate of St. Joseph's.
Sophia McLellan, senior, Visitation
McLellan played No. 1 singles for the Class 2 team state champion Vivettes. She also paired up with her sister, Suzanna, to win the Class 2 doubles title. That helped Visitation win the high school triple crown (team, singles and doubles championships). The McLellans, who finished second in state in doubles last year, did not lose a set in any of their four matches at the state tournament.
ALL-METRO GIRLS TENNIS SECOND TEAM
Khayli Buckels, sophomore, Parkway South
Buckels was undefeated in the regular season and won the Class 3 consolation singles title, losing only to Class 3 champion Lily Walther of John Burroughs.
Ainsley Heidbreder, senior, John Burroughs
Heidbreder capped stellar high school career with second-place finish in Class 3 doubles. She was a part of three team champions, medaled all four years and won state in doubles as a freshman.
Chloe Koons, sophomore, Edwardsville
Koons was undefeated playing No. 1 singles for the Tigers, never losing more than three games in a match. She was the sectional singles champion and player of the year in the Southwestern Conference.
Suzanna McLellan, sophomore, Visitation
McLellan was undefeated in singles at No. 3 for the Class 2 team champion Vivettes and teamed with her sister, Sophia, to win the individual Class 2 doubles title.
Mikaela Mikulec, freshman, MICDS
Mikulec played No. 1 singles for the Rams. She teamed with fellow freshman Rachel Li to finish second in doubles in Class 2.
Dani Rosenberger, senior, Lindbergh
Rosenberger played No. 1 singles for the Flyers. She finished second in Class 3 singles, losing in the final to Lily Walther of John Burroughs.
ALL-METRO GIRLS TENNIS THIRD TEAM
Hannah Colbert, sophomore, Edwardsville
Did not lose a set at No. 2 singles. Teamed with Chloe Trimpe to win 2A sectional doubles title.
Flora Eidson, freshman, Visitation
Helped Vivettes to Class 2 team title and advanced singles state final, falling to teammate Laura Finnie.
Rachel Li, freshman, MICDS
Teamed with fellow freshman Mikaela Mikulec to finish second in Class 2 doubles.
Emma Pawlitz, senior, Lutheran South
Lost just twice all season, both to Class 1 champion Lizzie Barlow of Villa Duchesne, including in Class 1 singles state final.
Chloe Trimpe, senior, Edwardsville
Undefeated at No. 3 singles for the Tigers. Teamed with Hannah Colbert to win 2A sectional doubles title.
Nina Zhu, senior, John Burroughs
Lost just one match at No. 4 singles, helping Bombers to Class 3 state team championship.
