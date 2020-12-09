 Skip to main content
All-Metro girls tennis player of the year: Walther helped John Burroughs set standard in Missouri's top class
All-Metro girls tennis player of the year: Walther helped John Burroughs set standard in Missouri's top class

From the 2020 All-Metro girls tennis series
John Burroughs vs. St. Joseph's tennis

John Burroughs senior Lily Walther won the inaugural Class 3 girls singles state championship and helped the Bombers win Missouri's first Class 3 team championship. She is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls tennis player of the year for the second consecutive year. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com

John Burroughs tennis player Lily Walther had accomplished just about everything in high school tennis prior to her senior season this fall.

Walther had completed the high school career triple crown, being a part of a pair of team champions in 2018 and 2019, winning a doubles title with Ainsley Heidbreder as a freshman and then winning the state singles title in 2019 as a junior.

But Walther added to her accomplishments list this fall and at the same time did something new. She was a key contributor to Missouri's first Class 3 team champion and then became the state's first Class 3 singles champion. The Missouri State High School Activities Association expanded to three classes this fall and Class 3 featured perennial state powers regardless of class.

"My goal at the beginning of the season was to win as a team and as an individual in the new class," said Walther, the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls tennis player of the year for the second consecutive season.

Walther's senior season had a somber start as she suffered only her fourth loss in high school, and first against a local player, when she fell 6-4, 6-1 to St. Joseph's sophomore Abby Gaines in the first match of the season.

"Abby and I play a lot of practice sets together," said Walther, who also starts as a guard for John Burroughs' girls basketball team. "I wasn't too upset that I lost to her because she is a very good player and she played well, although I realized that I did not play my best."

That was the only loss of the season for Walther, who went on to win the inaugural Class 3 singles championship and then win the clinching match against Pembroke Hill in the Class 3 team title match.

One of Walther's wins down the stretch was a huge one over Gaines in the postseason.

"I had complete confidence in Lily in that district match," John Burroughs coach Lindsay Carlile said. "And that is nothing against Abby. Lily is such a competitor and loves a challenge. I knew she would make the necessary adjustments."

Walther said she was motivated and ready to win in the rematch.

It helped the Bombers beat the Angels 5-2 in the Class 3 District 1 championship, a victory that paved the way to the program's third consecutive team state crown.

"I knew that every match was going to be a big one against St. Joe's," Walther said. "I did a better job in that match of controlling the points and had a better balance of aggressiveness and patience."

Walther closed her stellar high school career in impressive fashion. She did not lose a set in winning the individual singles title. She handed Parkway South's Khayli Buckels her only loss of the season, 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. She followed that with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Peyton Koper of Raymore-Peculiar in the semifinals and then defeated Dani Rosenberger of Lindbergh 6-2, 6-1 in the championship.

A huge exclamation point came when Walther won the clinching match in a 5-2 victory against Pembroke Hill in the Class 3 team championship. Walther beat Adella Castaner 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 singles. Castaner was the only player to beat Walther at state in her four years. That came in the quarterfinals in Walther's sophomore year.

"It was an awesome ending," Walther said. "It was a great four years. We had so much success, but also so much fun."

Carlile, who also will coach Walther in basketball, said her state champion was special both on and off the court.

"How do I begin to sum up what Lily has meant to the program," Carlile asked. "She embodies everything that John Burroughs athletics hopes to represent. She has made an indelible mark on the program and her legacy will fuel the program for years. She loves tennis and has an incredible attitude. She has the rare combination of work ethic and poise."

Walther has signed to continue her love for tennis at the NCAA Division I level with Tulane University in New Orleans.

"Tulane checked all the boxes for me," Walther said. "I love the coach and the team and Tulane has the right balance of academics and tennis."

