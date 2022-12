Chen was the No. 1 singles player on a dominant Ladue team. The Rams won the Class 2 team title, doing so in historic fashion as they did not lose a single game in defeating Fort Zumwalt South in the championship match. Chen also won the Class 2 individual singles title, also in impressive fashion. She lost only five games in her four matches at individual state, defeating 2021 runner-up Leiloni Payton of Lincoln College Prep 6-1, 6-3 in the final.