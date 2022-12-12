Chloe Koons, senior, Edwardsville

Koons finished her career third on the all-time Edwardsville wins record with 155. Koons was a model of consistency as she was the Southwest Conference champion at both No. 1 singles and doubles for the last three years. She excelled in sectionals with a 15-1 record, including titles the last three years. Koons also was the first player to be named conference player of the year three times as she did not lose to a Metro East player all year. Koons closed out her career reaching the top 16 at state, a program best.