 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chloe Trimpe, senior, Edwardsville
0 comments

Chloe Trimpe, senior, Edwardsville

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

Undefeated at No. 3 singles for the Tigers. Teamed with Hannah Colbert to win 2A sectional doubles title.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports