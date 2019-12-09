Subscribe for 99¢
Lost only one singles match this season. Unfortunately for her, it came in sectionals against Abby Gaines. Despite being one of the top players in the state, Rosenberger thus did not qualify for the state tournament, where she would have been among the favorites. She did qualify for state as a freshman and earned a medal in doubles with partner Lauren Jacobs. Rosenberger was the Suburban Red Conference Player of the Year this season.