Elli Rose, senior, Whitfield

Rose made her final season of high school a special one. She had a perfect 13-0 record during the regular season and then shined on the biggest stage by capturing the Class 1 singles state championship, becoming Whitfield’s first tennis state champion. Rose was dominant in her four matches at state in Springfield. She did not lose a game in her first five sets. She lost just seven games in her four matches, four coming in the title match against M.K. Beckemeier of Duchesne.