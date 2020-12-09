Ellie Choate, junior, St. Joseph's

Choate was very successful playing No. 2 singles for the Angels. But she also once again proved to be one of the area’s best doubles players. She won her third consecutive state doubles championship, teaming with Abby Gaines to win the inaugural Class 3 crown. Choate won doubles state titles as a freshman and sophomore with Lexie Woodman. The Angels duo lost just two games in the first three rounds at state and closed the championship by winning the final 10 games in the final against Sahana Madala and Ainsley Heidbreder of John Burroughs.
