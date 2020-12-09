 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ellie Choate, junior, St. Joseph's
0 comments

Ellie Choate, junior, St. Joseph's

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Ellie Choate, St. Joseph's

Ellie Choate, St. Joseph's tennis

Choate was very successful playing No. 2 singles for the Angels. But she also once again proved to be one of the area’s best doubles players. She won her third consecutive state doubles championship, teaming with Abby Gaines to win the inaugural Class 3 crown. Choate won doubles state titles as a freshman and sophomore with Lexie Woodman. The Angels duo lost just two games in the first three rounds at state and closed the championship by winning the final 10 games in the final against Sahana Madala and Ainsley Heidbreder of John Burroughs.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports