Ellie Choate, senior, St. Joseph’s

Choate fell one victory short of winning four state doubles titles. Choate won in 2018 and 2019 with Lexie Woodman and last year with Abby Gaines. Choate and Bella Hong made it to the Class 3 final this season, losing to Aliya Rector and Leisana Rector of Lee's Summit West. Choate finished 25-3 in doubles, with two of the losses coming against the state champions in Missouri and Illinois. She was 12-1 in singles for the Class 3 team champion Angels. Choate will be attending the Naval Academy.