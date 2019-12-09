Subscribe for 99¢
Ellie Choate, St. Joseph's

Ellie Choate, St. Joseph's tennis

Won the Class 2 doubles championship with Lexie Woodman for the second consecutive season. Choate also shined in singles with a 15-1 record at the No. 2 position for the team state champion Angels squad. Choate also was a first-team All-Metro selection as a freshman last year.