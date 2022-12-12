Emerey Gross, freshman, St. Joseph's

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gross came into her high school career with an impressive resume as a junior player. She showed she would be a factor even before the season started, defeating Gaines in a challenge match to earn the No. 1 singles spot for the Angels. She had an 18-3 record, with her only losses coming against All-Metro first-teamers Sahana Madala and Mikaela Mikulec along with the state champion from Illinois. She helped the Angels to the Class 3 title and then won the Class 3 doubles championship with Abby Gaines.

