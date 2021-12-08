Emily Kantrovitz, senior, John Burroughs

Kantrovitz, the Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year, capped off her high school career with a Class 3 singles championship. Kantrovitz defeated Abby Gaines of St. Joseph's in the semifinals and Khayli Buckels of Parkway South in straight sets in her final two matches to finish 18-1. Her only loss came against a player from Hinsdale Central in a tournament in Chicago. Kantrovitz was second at state in singles as a freshman and third in doubles in 2019. She did not play in 2020. Kantrovitz will attend Emory University.