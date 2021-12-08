 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Emily Kantrovitz, senior, John Burroughs
0 comments

Emily Kantrovitz, senior, John Burroughs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Emily Kantrovitz, John Burroughs

Emily Kantrovitz, John Burroughs tennis

Kantrovitz, the Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year, capped off her high school career with a Class 3 singles championship. Kantrovitz defeated Abby Gaines of St. Joseph's in the semifinals and Khayli Buckels of Parkway South in straight sets in her final two matches to finish 18-1. Her only loss came against a player from Hinsdale Central in a tournament in Chicago. Kantrovitz was second at state in singles as a freshman and third in doubles in 2019. She did not play in 2020. Kantrovitz will attend Emory University.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News