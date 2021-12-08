Emily Kantrovitz, senior, John Burroughs

Kantrovitz, the Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year, capped off her high school career with a Class 3 singles championship. Kantrovitz defeated Abby Gaines of St. Joseph's in the semifinals and Khayli Buckels of Parkway South in straight sets in her final two matches to finish 18-1. Her only loss came against a player from Hinsdale Central in a tournament in Chicago. Kantrovitz was second at state in singles as a freshman and third in doubles in 2019. She did not play in 2020. Kantrovitz will attend Emory University.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.