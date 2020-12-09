Emma Pawlitz, senior, Lutheran South

Lost just twice all season, both to Class 1 champion Lizzie Barlow of Villa Duchesne, including in Class 1 singles state final.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Lost just twice all season, both to Class 1 champion Lizzie Barlow of Villa Duchesne, including in Class 1 singles state final.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.