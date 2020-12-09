 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Emma Pawlitz, senior, Lutheran South
0 comments

Emma Pawlitz, senior, Lutheran South

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

Lost just twice all season, both to Class 1 champion Lizzie Barlow of Villa Duchesne, including in Class 1 singles state final.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports