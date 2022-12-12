Emmie Kinder, freshman, Ursuline By Bill Hester | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Dec 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kinder was the first player in Bears history to advance to the state championship singles match. She lost to Aanya Singh of Clayton in the Class 1 final. 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Emmie Kinder Single Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 All-Metro girls tennis third team