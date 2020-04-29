Gaby Thornton, John Burroughs
0 comments

Gaby Thornton, John Burroughs

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Gaby Thornton, John Burroughs

Gaby Thornton, John Burroughs tennis

Graduation year: 2020

All Thornton did was win in her three years of high school tennis. The Bombers won Class 1 team titles all three years in which Thornton played; she missed her sophomore season with an injury. Thornton also won individual championships all three years. She was the Class 1 singles champion as a freshman and completed her triple crown (team, singles and doubles titles) by winning doubles titles as a junior and senior. She was first-team All-Metro in 2016 and second team in 2018 and 2019.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports