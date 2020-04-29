Gaby Thornton, John Burroughs

Graduation year: 2020
All Thornton did was win in her three years of high school tennis. The Bombers won Class 1 team titles all three years in which Thornton played; she missed her sophomore season with an injury. Thornton also won individual championships all three years. She was the Class 1 singles champion as a freshman and completed her triple crown (team, singles and doubles titles) by winning doubles titles as a junior and senior. She was first-team All-Metro in 2016 and second team in 2018 and 2019.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.