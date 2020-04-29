Hannah Wille, Parkway Central
Hannah Wille, Parkway Central

  • 0
Graduation year: 2012

Wille played just one year in the decade but made the most of it. She missed the 2010 season after transferring from MICDS, where she played No. 1 singles for the state champion Rams. Wille was the Class 2 singles champion as a senior in 2011, not losing a set in her 21 matches. She was All-Metro player of the year in 2011 and played for the University of Cincinnati.

