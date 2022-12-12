 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jocelyn Carmody, senior, Triad

  • 0

Carmody finished ninth in singles in Class 1A in Illinois. She also won her third sectional title, doing so this year without losing a game.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News