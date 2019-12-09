Finished season with a 19-2 record and as the Class 2 singles state runner-up, losing just six games in her first three matches before falling to Colby Kelley of Liberty-KC in the final. Ferguson finished fourth in state singles as a freshman. She was named Suburban Yellow Conference Player of the Year.
Most popular
-
Girls wrestling season preview spotlight: Multi-sport athlete Schaljo makes immediate impact on mat for McCluer North
-
Highmark uses hoops IQ to help Westminster hold off Holt
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Branson's big third quarter lifts Mehlville past Hancock in Southside Classic final
-
Faith Cole, sophomore, Lafayette